Skin 2 Skin® affiliation with Truth In Aging as a reviewed and recommended skincare brand
Truth In Aging is a major force and opinion leader in the beauty industry as an independent and objective source of ingredient and skin care reviews. Truth In Aging reviews brands by invitation only if their formulations meet the strict criteria set in place by team TIA. Products that meet these standards are selected for testing by the Truth In Aging community. Once approved as both harmless and effective, products may then be invited for sale in their shop. Skin 2 Skin® Care has been approved and is now available at TruthInAging.com.
"Skin 2 Skin seemed like a natural choice for the shop with their holistic approach to anti-aging and convincing formulations that boast peptides, antioxidants and stem cells. The first four products tested by our community — the 24/7 Rejuvenating Cream, White Tea Daily Hydrating Face Cleanser, Revitalizing Eye Gel Duel Action Eye Serum and Photoaging Repair Cream — received 5-star reviews and we are currently testing more from the brand." Holly Dawsey, Editor & Community Manager, Truth In Aging
"To have our products reviewed and receive 5-star approvals by the Truth In Aging community including the founder and editor is an honor. The reaction from their customers has been extraordinarily positive. Our products are selling as quickly as we can ship them. I will personally be working closely with Marta and Holly in developing exclusive events for their customers throughout the coming year." Ken Simpson, Co-Founder, Chief Formulator & CEO, Skin 2 Skin®
About TruthInAging.com. Founded by Marta Wohrle, Truth In Aging was created to deliver objective information about skin and hair care in order to lead consumers to the safest and most effective options available. It has since grown into a community of real women (and men!), ranging in ages 30-something to 70, who bring a healthy skepticism to her search for high-performance products. Team TIA is always looking for a combination of good-for-you ingredients and advanced scientific technology that delivers. Before any product is added to the Truth In Aging shop, it is first tested for 30 days and reviewed by a member of the community. Only products with proven results — and no adverse effects — are added to the carefully-curated selection.
About Skin 2 Skin®, Natural Anti-Aging Skincare. Skin 2 Skin® natural skincare approach is plant powered "Holistic Skin Wellness™" recognizing the connectivity and balance between environment, internal, skin health, aging and skin conditions. Skin 2 Skin is supported by scientific facts that are revolutionizing the skincare market by finding the perfect effective balance between science and nature. Our products are created using the highest concentration of the most powerful and effective peptides, bio-actives and natural ingredients with essential skin nutrition for healthy skin. Our goal is to provide elite, anti-aging and anti-pollution, natural skincare products that provide the most extraordinary skin transformation experience! Skin 2 Skin® natural anti-aging skincare has no fillers, no fluff, no toxins, no animal testing and no animal ingredients. Just great results for Healthy Youthful Skin.
"I started Skin 2 Skin out of personal necessity. As a result of intense radiation treatments to combat a brain tumor, I was left with severe facial skin damage. I created my own product to eliminate all visible damage. It worked, and Skin 2 Skin® was born." Ken Simpson, Co-Founder, Chief Formulator & CEO
For more information about Skin 2 Skin® care email info@skin2skincare.com, phone 206-257-1421 or visit us at http://www.skin2skincare.com.
Contact
Kenneth Simpson
206-257-1421
***@skin2skincare.com
