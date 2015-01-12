 

Industry News





Oscar nominee Guy Davidi at SRFF 2017

The Fourth edition of SR Socially Relevant(™) Film Festival New York​​ is proud to have the participation of Academy Award nominee documentary filmmaker Guy Davidi (5 Broken Cameras)
 
Guy Davidi
NEW YORK - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Guy Davidi is an Emmy Award Winner and Academy Award nominated filmmaker who makes documentaries on political and controversial subjects. In Working Progress deals with Palestinian workers forced to work on their own stolen lands. High Hopes is about Bedouin displacement with music by Pink Floyd. His first feature Interrupted Streams from 2010 was shot in a Palestinian village, as well as his acclaimed film 5 Broken Cameras.

This is the second time Guy Davidi participates as a filmmaker in SR Socially Relevant Film Festival New York. He was featured in the festival's second edition in 2015 with the short High Hopes and was awarded the SRFF 2015 Peace and Justice Award. This year he participates with his new documentary Mixed Feelings.

Mixed Feelings, 77', 2016

When Israel attacks Gaza, acting teacher Amir Orian can't withhold his objections to the war. While performing on stage, his students' deep emotions explode, yet their protest against his views threatens the existence of the theater he created in his own living room. Despite the conflict, Amir encourages his students to find their strength to be vulnerable and weak on stage. Filmed between two wars, Mixed Feelings captures the ongoing collapse of Israeli civil society. Yet it's a compassionate story about cultural resistance through theater and the controversial nature of genuine political education.

Trailer: http://dai.ly/x5dynsi

WHERE: Cinépolis Chelsea
(260 West 23rd Street
WHEN: Friday, March 17 at 7.15-9.15pm

Guy Davidi is also a panelist in the festival's industry workshop The Hazardous (brave) Documentary

WHERE: SVA MFA Social Documentary Film
(136 West 21st St, First floor between 6th and 7th avenues)
WHEN: Saturday, March 18 at 12-1.15pm

For more info: www.ratedsrfilms.org
The Official Trailer of SRFF 2017 (http://dai.ly/x5dpu9t)
Tickets: www.SRFF2017.eventbrite.com

Press Contact: Chiara Spagnoli Gabardi (929) 228 7663 clairespanish@hotmail.com

Contact
Chiara Spagnoli Gabardi
Nora Armani
***@gmail.com

Source:SR Socially Relevant Film Festival New York
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Guy Davidi, Gaza, Israel
Industry:Entertainment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
SR Socially Relevant Film Festival NY PRs



