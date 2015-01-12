Country(s)
Oscar nominee Guy Davidi at SRFF 2017
The Fourth edition of SR Socially Relevant(™) Film Festival New York is proud to have the participation of Academy Award nominee documentary filmmaker Guy Davidi (5 Broken Cameras)
This is the second time Guy Davidi participates as a filmmaker in SR Socially Relevant Film Festival New York. He was featured in the festival's second edition in 2015 with the short High Hopes and was awarded the SRFF 2015 Peace and Justice Award. This year he participates with his new documentary Mixed Feelings.
Mixed Feelings, 77', 2016
When Israel attacks Gaza, acting teacher Amir Orian can't withhold his objections to the war. While performing on stage, his students' deep emotions explode, yet their protest against his views threatens the existence of the theater he created in his own living room. Despite the conflict, Amir encourages his students to find their strength to be vulnerable and weak on stage. Filmed between two wars, Mixed Feelings captures the ongoing collapse of Israeli civil society. Yet it's a compassionate story about cultural resistance through theater and the controversial nature of genuine political education.
Trailer: http://dai.ly/
WHERE: Cinépolis Chelsea
(260 West 23rd Street
WHEN: Friday, March 17 at 7.15-9.15pm
Guy Davidi is also a panelist in the festival's industry workshop The Hazardous (brave) Documentary
WHERE: SVA MFA Social Documentary Film
(136 West 21st St, First floor between 6th and 7th avenues)
WHEN: Saturday, March 18 at 12-1.15pm
For more info: www.ratedsrfilms.org
The Official Trailer of SRFF 2017 (http://dai.ly/
Tickets: www.SRFF2017.eventbrite.com
Press Contact: Chiara Spagnoli Gabardi (929) 228 7663 clairespanish@
