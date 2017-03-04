News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lennar's Harbor View Heights Coming Soon to Tacoma
"We are very excited about this upcoming community, which offers a Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home floorplan along with our brand new Lynden floorplan," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "Additionally, this location is ideal, set in an upscale and affluent area of Pierce County, a perfect place for families to grow."
In total, Harbor View Heights offers homeshoppers five distinctive floorplans to choose from. These two-story homes range in size approximately from 2,299 to 3,264 square feet of living space, three to five bedrooms and up to three-and-a-
Lennar Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® is offered here in the Bainbridge plan. This unique floorplan spans 3,183 square feet and includes an attached private suite with its own exterior entrance, living room, bathroom, bedroom and kitchenette. Additionally, this home in total offers four bedrooms, three-and-a-
The Lynden plan is new plan that's also offered here. It boasts 3,264 square feet of living space that includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms in a layout that has a desirable master suite with luxurious master bathroom, gas fireplace, retreat and huge walk-in closet along with a downstairs guest suite.
Harbor View Heights is set in a great location of Tacoma that is highly sought after. Residents will gain access to Stadium High School, a very historical school in the area with distinctive castle-like architecture. Many homes in this community also offer stunning views of Commencement Bay.
Every home Lennar builds comes with added value through the Everything's Included® program (http://www.lennar.com/
To learn more about this community or to join the VIP list to reserve your homesite, please visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse