 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* new homes in Tacoma
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Research
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tacoma
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654

Lennar's Harbor View Heights Coming Soon to Tacoma

 
 
Inside the Bainbridge plan's Next Gen® suite.
Inside the Bainbridge plan's Next Gen® suite.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lennar
* New Homes
* new homes in Tacoma

Industry:
* Research

Location:
* Tacoma - Washington - US

Subject:
* Products

TACOMA, Wash. - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is thrilled to announce their newest community Harbor View Heights is coming soon to Northeast Tacoma. This community is now taking VIP reservations and will begin selling later this month. It's slated to officially grand open in summer of this year.

"We are very excited about this upcoming community, which offers a Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home floorplan along with our brand new Lynden floorplan," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "Additionally, this location is ideal, set in an upscale and affluent area of Pierce County, a perfect place for families to grow."

In total, Harbor View Heights offers homeshoppers five distinctive floorplans to choose from. These two-story homes range in size approximately from 2,299 to 3,264 square feet of living space, three to five bedrooms and up to three-and-a-half bathrooms.

Lennar Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® is offered here in the Bainbridge plan. This unique floorplan spans 3,183 square feet and includes an attached private suite with its own exterior entrance, living room, bathroom, bedroom and kitchenette. Additionally, this home in total offers four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, an upstairs loft and tech space along with a three car garage.

The Lynden plan is new plan that's also offered here. It boasts 3,264 square feet of living space that includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms in a layout that has a desirable master suite with luxurious master bathroom, gas fireplace, retreat and huge walk-in closet along with a downstairs guest suite.

Harbor View Heights is set in a great location of Tacoma that is highly sought after. Residents will gain access to Stadium High School, a very historical school in the area with distinctive castle-like architecture. Many homes in this community also offer stunning views of Commencement Bay.

Every home Lennar builds comes with added value through the Everything's Included® program (http://www.lennar.com/images/com/files/new-homes/21/86/28...), which includes a high level of today's most popular upgrades into all their new homes as standard. At Harbor View Heights, residents enjoy items such as raised panel cabinetry, granite slab kitchen countertops, GE® stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, tankless water heaters, full backyard fencing with gate, front and rear yard landscaping and so much more.

To learn more about this community or to join the VIP list to reserve your homesite, please visit www.lennar.com/seattle.

  With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar, New Homes, new homes in Tacoma
Industry:Research
Location:Tacoma - Washington - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share