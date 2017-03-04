News By Tag
US Marines: Drinking and Fighting Around the World!
As St Patrick's day draws near and glasses are raised high all-around, we need to reflect on the first of us. born in Tun Tavern Philadelphia, 1775!
Sailing the high seas during the 1700's took skill and a lot of courage. The very first US Marines were required to have some familiarity with the sea. Although they were not sailors they were still required to have basic knowledge in case the ship's crew was incapacitated or killed.
During 1775, ships nor their crew had any means of communication beyond the ship. The ship and crews of that time period were isolated at sea. This means that a mutinous crew could commandeer the ship if the course of events at sea did not wane to their favor. Naval crews required a contigent of Marines on board to ensure good order and discipline while at sea.
This is not all they did. During Naval battles Marines were often used in long-range combat above the ship's masts. Marines were also used in the frontline's during boarding parties. The signature leather stock on their necks prevented Marine's neck from enemy swords. Also, the leather stock prevented the Marine from looking back in combat. This is why Marines are known as Leathernecks today.
It took a special breed of man to become a Marine. Many times the only place you could find them is at the local Tavern. As St Patrick's Day draws near and glasses are raised high, we as Marines need to reflect on the first of us. In Tun Tavern, Philadelphia 1775.
Our Values
Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward.
Our Gear
All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is Made in America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.
Our Team
Our team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!
To find out more about Tun Tavern click here: http://devildogshirts.com/
For more information on this product and more, visit us at Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
