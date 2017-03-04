 
Parent Company to AurStaff Named #1 Employment Agency by B2B Omaha for Ninth Year in a Row

 
 
OMAHA, Neb. - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The parent company to leading staffing & recruitment agency AurStaff has been named the #1 Employment Agency in Omaha, Nebraska by "B2B Omaha".  C&A Industries, Inc., a national leader in staffing with four affiliate firms under its umbrella, has been recognized by public vote as the "Best of B2B" for the ninth consecutive year.  The announcement is featured in the March 2017 issue of the magazine.

AurStaff specializes in staffing within the industrial, technical, skilled trades, engineering, and architecture fields.  Other affiliated C&A firms include Aureus Group, Aureus Medical Group, and Celebrity Staff.  AurStaff holds a market leading position in the Omaha metropolitan area and has a well established regional presence.

"B2B Omaha" is a quarterly magazine featuring profiles of business leaders, local corporations, and stories pertaining to the latest business developments in the Omaha metropolitan area.  The publication's annual "Best of B2B" Awards recognize the top businesses and service providers based on readers' votes.

"The most successful organizations are those which hire and retain great people," said Scot Thompson, President & CEO, C&A Industries, Inc.  "We believe that our ability to consistently provide our customers with an outstanding level of service rests with our team of employees who are truly the very best in our industry.  We are proud to have been named the top employment agency in Omaha for an impressive nine consecutive years and we thank each of our employees for being part of it."

For more information about AurStaff's services, visit https://www.aurstaff.com.

ABOUT AURSTAFF:

AurStaff is a leader in staffing and recruiting, offering a full range of hiring options for organizations ranging from small and mid-sized firms to Fortune 500 companies.  AurStaff specializes in the areas of industrial, technical, skilled trades, engineering, and architecture.  Staffing solutions include direct hire, Match Hire®, and temporary staffing.  AurStaff is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and is an affiliate of Omaha-based C&A Industries, a leading provider of human capital management solutions for more than 45 years.

ABOUT C&A INDUSTRIES, INC.:
