Parent Company to AurStaff Named #1 Employment Agency by B2B Omaha for 10th Year in a Row
In addition to AurStaff, other workforce solution firms within the C&A portfolio include Aureus Group®, Aureus Medical Group®, Celebrity Staff, and FocusOne Solutions®. AurStaff specializes in the industrial, technical, skilled trades, architecture, and engineering fields. The firm holds a market leading position in the Omaha metropolitan area and has a well-established regional presence.
B2B Omaha is a quarterly magazine featuring profiles of business leaders, local corporations, and stories pertaining to the latest business developments in the Omaha metropolitan area. The publication's annual "Best of B2B" Awards recognizes the top businesses and service providers based on readers' votes.
"To be recognized as the premier employment agency for an impressive ten years is truly a testament to the outstanding group of employees we have in place across our entire organization,"
To learn more about AurStaff's services, visit https://www.aurstaff.com.
ABOUT AURSTAFF®:
AurStaff® is a leader in staffing and recruiting, offering a full range of hiring options for organizations ranging from small and mid-sized firms to Fortune 500 companies. AurStaff specializes in the areas of industrial, technical, skilled trades, engineering, and architecture. Staffing solutions include direct hire, Match Hire®, and temporary staffing. AurStaff is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and is an affiliate of Omaha-based C&A Industries, a leading provider of human capital management solutions for more than 45 years.
ABOUT C&A INDUSTRIES, INC.:
C&A is a national leader in staffing and recruiting. Through its affiliate firms, Aureus Group®, Aureus Medical Group®, AurStaff®, and Celebrity Staff, C&A has provided Human Capital Management Solutions to a wide variety of industries for more than 45 years, including supplemental, contract-hire, and direct hire programs. Non-staffing divisions of C&A include FocusOne Solutions®, a managed services provider; AurTravel®, a full service travel agency; AurHomes®, specializing in corporate housing; and its philanthropic arm, The Kim Foundation. C&A is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with subsidiary offices located in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska; Kansas City, Missouri; and Des Moines, Iowa.
Mary Carrick, Sr. Communications Specialist
***@aurstaff.com
