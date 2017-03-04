 
Industry News





March 2017
Fatshion as Action: Having Fun with Clothes While Changing the World!

NAAFA's second Advisors Webinar, presented by NAAFA Board Member Tigress Osborn, will discuss the plus-size fashion industry, fat visibility in mainstream media and how to create your own fabulous looks.
 
 
FOSTER CITY, Calif. - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- NAAFA, a civil rights organization working for Equality at Every Size is proud to introduce the second in our 2017 NAAFA Advisors Webinar series,  "Fatshion as Action - Having Fun With Clothes While Changing the World!" being held on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM PST (11:00 AM Central and 1:00 PM EST). This webinar will be presented by NAAFA Board Member Tigress Osborn.

Tigress is a size celebration activist, model and performer who has been producing fashion and nightlife events for fat community since 2008. She will be joined in conversation by acclaimed fashion designer Bertha Pearl of Size Queen Clothing and supersize model Saucye West, founder of #FatAndFree.

Webinar objectives:
- Participants will examine marketing vocabulary and fashion jargon as it relates to fat and plus size bodies, including critical discussion of what is often an important distinction between  plus size fashion and fat positive fashion.

- Participants will learn how fashion works as activism by increasing fat visibility in mainstream media, and we will discuss how this helps or hinders fat freedom.

- Participants will gain behind-the-scenes insights into the world of fatshion from two prominent and well-respected fat positive fashion stars.

- Participants will be given resources for finding, affording and creating fat positive looks for people of all genders and sizes.

Founded in 1969, NAAFA is a non-profit human rights organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for fat people. NAAFA works to eliminate discrimination based on body size and provide fat people with the tools for self-empowerment through public education, advocacy, and member support.

On the web: http://www.naafa.org

Peggy Howell
916-558-6880
***@naafa.org
Source:NAAFA
Email:***@naafa.org Email Verified
