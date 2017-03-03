News By Tag
IndiaMoneyMart Serves as a P2P Lending Platform
With India Money Mart serving as a P2P lending platform, borrowers and lenders find transactions easy.
This online website ensures the credit worthiness of both lenders and borrowers when they are listed on the IMM platform. According to the website, "Our platform collects all the required Personal, Professional and Financial details of the registered members on our website for accomplishing this verification process. Both, Lender and Borrower can view and study these details and then take a rational decision to carry out their transaction.
This list of collected authenticated information of our registered members, which are available on the IMM platform, is essentially used only for official purposes."
Lenders and borrowers can avail loan facilities at their own will. Borrowers can choose single or multiple lenders at the same time. IMM ensures that these transactions are carried forward without any hassles or meeting one another personally.
The head of the company states, "Although, IMM only acts as an intermediator between the Lenders and the Borrowers, it does extend its helping hand to all its registered Lenders for recovery of their loans (in rare cases of delay or defaults), while acting within the boundaries of legal framework and guidelines.
Delay in repayment of the loans by the Borrowers is subject to a fine and an additional interest, as per the guidelines set by IMM."
To know more about P2P lending platform, please log on to: https://www.indiamoneymart.com/
About IndiaMoneyMart:
India Money Mart is an online market place that serves as a platform for both lenders and borrowers. It enables them to make transactions on their own free will.
