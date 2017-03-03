 
Industry News





Official Launch Party for Lavish Cosmetics by Fancy hosted by Angie Stone this Saturday 3/11

 
 
Lavish Cosmetics by Fancy Launch Party
ATLANTA - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- You are invited to the official launch party of Lavish Cosmetics by Fancy with the unveiling of the Angie Stone Signature Collection hosted by R&B Legend Angie Stone.  This event will take place on Saturday, March 11th from 6pm-9pm at Jon'Ric International Salon & Spa, 200 Peachtree St. NW (North Mezzanine Level), Atlanta, GA.

Complimentary food courtesy of Exquisite Cuisines, treats, and drinks courtesy of Kastell Vodka with sounds by DJ Deltonia Cannon.

Lavish Cosmetics by Fancy is a cosmetic line that includes lipsticks, lipgloss, eyeshadows, contour palettes, blush, and more.

PARKING INSTRUCTIONS:
Please park at 150 Carnegie Way in the "717" parking deck located at the corner of Ellis St and Carnegie Way in Downtown Atlanta.  Come to the 6th Floor of the parking deck and someone will greet you at the Breezeway entrance.  Bring your parking ticket in for $5.00 validation.

Follow Lavish Cosmetics by Fancy on instagram and facebook @lavish.fancy or visit the website http://www.lavishnow.com

Mar 09, 2017 News



