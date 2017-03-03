News By Tag
Official Launch Party for Lavish Cosmetics by Fancy hosted by Angie Stone this Saturday 3/11
Complimentary food courtesy of Exquisite Cuisines, treats, and drinks courtesy of Kastell Vodka with sounds by DJ Deltonia Cannon.
Lavish Cosmetics by Fancy is a cosmetic line that includes lipsticks, lipgloss, eyeshadows, contour palettes, blush, and more.
PARKING INSTRUCTIONS:
Please park at 150 Carnegie Way in the "717" parking deck located at the corner of Ellis St and Carnegie Way in Downtown Atlanta. Come to the 6th Floor of the parking deck and someone will greet you at the Breezeway entrance. Bring your parking ticket in for $5.00 validation.
Follow Lavish Cosmetics by Fancy on instagram and facebook @lavish.fancy or visit the website http://www.lavishnow.com
Contact
RSVP and Media Inquiries
tu@thememeagency.com
