SEM Link Launches Its Spring Fundraising Campaign on Pi Day

ATLANTA
- March 9, 2017
- PRLog
-- Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link Inc. (SEM Link) is launching its "It Is All About the Pi" Semi-Annual Fundraising Campaign on Tuesday, March 14th
and ending on Friday, April 28th. The campaign kicks off on Pi Day (http://www.piday.org/)
, which is a day to celebrate mathematics. On the first day of the campaign, we are asking individuals to make a minimum donation of increments and multiples of Pi ($3.14, $6.28, $9.42. $12.56, $31.40,$62.80, etc.). SEM Link is choosing to kick off our fundraising on Pi Day because mathematics is the discipline that connects all science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines. The campaign will celebrate math's connections to all of the STEM discipline through posts on photos and articles on our social media outlets as well as photos of our program activities. We are asking that our supporters share our social media posts. During this campaign we are also asking folks to tag us on social media with photos of kids conducting hands on STEM activities with using the hashtag #SEMLinkPi. .
Funds raised during this campaign will support SEM Link's program activities that provide youth with opportunities to engage in hands-on STEM activities, explore STEM careers and learn about real-world applications of STEM in their classrooms and communities;
including our upcoming 10th
Annual STEM Career Fair on April 15th
in Atlanta. "Just like Pi is so important in math, we believe that math is important to STEM because every STEM discipline uses math. When we allow kids to see how math connects to their everyday lives, we can get them to see how STEM connects to their everyday lives and get interested in pursuing STEM careers. " states SEM Link Founder and Executive Director Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith. SEM Link will accept donations online at (https://www.paypal.me/semlink%20
) or by mail by mailing your check or money order made payable to SEM Link to 1400 Veterans Memorial Highway, Suite 134 #261, Mableton, GA 30126.
About SEM Link
Science, Engineering and Mathematics Link, Inc. (SEM Link), a tax-exempt national nonprofit organization, founded in 2005 by Ms. Tokiwa T. Smith in Atlanta, Georgia on the premise that exposure to members of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) communities is critical to student achievement and career exploration in math and science. Our two core programs, Experimental Design Program
and Math and Science Career Academy
, enhance the STEM educational experience for K-12 students by providing them with opportunities to engage in hands-on STEM activities, explore STEM careers and learn about real-world applications of STEM. Since our inception we have served thousands of youth in Atlanta, the San Francisco Bay Area and the Washington DC Metro Area. Like SEM Link on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/semlinkinc
) and follow @semlink on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/
semlink) or @semlink on Instagram (http://instagram.com/
semlink). For more information about SEM Link visit our website at www.semsuccess.org or email us at info@semsuccess.org.