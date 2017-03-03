News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Launching of Specially Designed Application Software – The Akick Password Safeguard 1.3
Akick Password Safeguard software is a tool that helps companies to manage passwords on a database. This software also helps to recover your forgotten and lost password.
This latest innovation has brought many exceptional features that haven't yet been introduced, for instance, file lock, folder lock and updation process. Moreover, earlier version of this software had many bugs, but in its newest version all bugs have been fixed. In order to make the updation process fast and simple, there are some new changes in it.
In this digital age, password privacy has emerged as big concern. In this regard, Password safeguard is a perfect application, in order, to keep the password safe along with other confidential details. Managing confidentiality is a cumbersome and hectic process that can lead to security lapse if it is done in the wrong or inappropriate way.
Big organisations have complex password policies. For an employee, it is a complicated task to protect and maintain the password. Whereas, this software helps you to get rid of such password safety complications. PC stores secrets in forms of file and folders which may be at the stake anytime. Thus, before your personal data and password may fall in wrong hands, the best free password manager has arrived with many changes to protect your significant details. This software facilitates users to store personal account details of Gmail, Yahoo and other sites. It is also used for keeping Facebook and LinkedIn account details that people forget to remember.
People often misplace bank details and other account details due to recklessness and preoccupation of life. For those people, this software has come up as a big relief. By installing this application, they can save their personal account details very easily.
Akick's diligent developers have created this software to protect confidential information which no one would like to lose at any cost. In terms of functionality, it is designed with handy interface so that users can operate it without facing any obstacles. It is available at reasonable price on company websites.
Source View: https://www.akick.in/
Contact
AKick Software Inc.
***@akick.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse