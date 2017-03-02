AEI Consultants Expands To Open San Diego Office

San Diego

-- AEI Consultants (https://aeiconsultants.com/)is pleased to announce that they have opened their newest office, strategically located in San Diego, California. This is the firm's 21st office across the United States. AEI Consultants, celebrating its 25year in business, is an employee-owned firm which provides environmental and engineering consulting services to clients nationwide from its broad network of offices and technical professionals. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, the addition of the San Diego office will allow AEI to connect in person with our clients based in the region."San Diego is home to a vibrant commercial real estate community, and we're thrilled to be joining that community with the addition of this location. We look forward to being involved on the local level with organizations such as Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) San Diego and NAIOP San Diego, as well as having a home base for all the commercial real estate conferences that occur in sunny S.D." commented AEI CEO, Holly Neber.AEI Consultants is a national environmental and engineering consulting firm with office locations nationwide. AEI's consulting services include Phase I Environmental Site Assessments and Property Condition Assessments for Small Business Administration (SBA), Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and HUD financing, as well as Zoning reports, energy efficiency audits, and ALTA surveys. AEI also conducts subsurface investigations and remediation of contaminated sites such as leaking underground storage tank sites and dry cleaning facilities. In addition, AEI provides the full spectrum of Environmental Health & Safety and Compliance services."My relocation to San Diego was a strategic move to diversify and grow AEI's business in the southern California market." said Executive Vice President, Evans Howell, MS, REPA.For more information about AEI Consultants or to find an office near you, visit www.aeiconsultants.com. Local contact: Evans Howell, MS, REPA, Phone (619) 786-3625 or ehowell@aeiconsultants.com. Business operations are located at 8885 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 257, San Diego, CA 92108AEI Consultants, based in Walnut Creek, California, is an employee-owned company that provides the following mix of services: environmental due diligence and building science consulting, energy efficiency and sustainability, advanced site assessment and remediation, industrial hygiene, and construction consulting & management to a diverse base of real estate, commercial lenders, developers, property management firms, retailers and insurers nationwide, including many Fortune 50 companies. Founded in 1992, AEI has been recognized as one of the nation's fastest growing environmental firms, with over 20 offices across the U.S. and Europe.