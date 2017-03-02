News By Tag
"Who Is Barton T. Jones?" - Danger Stalks New Owner of Australian Ranch in Exciting Novel
When American accountant Benjamin T. Johnson sees this Internet ad, he buys the property sight unseen to turn his boring life around. The 2000-acre Australian sheep station sounds like just the thing to change his life, because:
He had no life. Numbers were his only life for the past twenty-five years, ever since high school. He knew nothing else. No wife to go home to. No children to hold on his lap. No pet dog or cat to show him unconditional love. Not even a girlfriend to pass the time. But there was always that auction.
What Ben doesn't know is that there was another bidder who also wants the property … so badly that this buyer will do most anything to drive Ben away. After a series of "accidents,"
About the Author: Born in Indianapolis, Al Miller studied math and engineering at the Indianapolis extension of Purdue University. After a four-year stint in the U.S. Navy, he became an engineer in Dayton, Ohio, and is now retired. "My wife read an article in the newspaper about someone who sold his entire life's accumulations. We had a lengthy discussion on how that person who made the purchase would have a major time trying to claim the property. My wife came up with the title, and I took it from there." This is his second book.
"We are proud to be the publisher of this suspenseful novel that will keep readers enthralled,"
WHO IS BARTON T. JONES? (THE FARMER IN THE BUSH) (ISBN: 978-1-68181-
http://sbprabooks.com/
WHOLESALERS:
Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)
Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
