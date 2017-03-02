 
Industry News





"Who Is Barton T. Jones?" - Danger Stalks New Owner of Australian Ranch in Exciting Novel

 
 
Who Is Barton T. Jones
Who Is Barton T. Jones
 
DAYTON, Ohio - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- It started out as one of the many online auctions. "For sale: one life. I am selling my entire life: my house, my car, my pets, my entire farm to the highest bidder. Location: near Brisbane, Australia: Starting bid: $100,000.00."

When American accountant Benjamin T. Johnson sees this Internet ad, he buys the property sight unseen to turn his boring life around. The 2000-acre Australian sheep station sounds like just the thing to change his life, because:

He had no life. Numbers were his only life for the past twenty-five years, ever since high school. He knew nothing else. No wife to go home to. No children to hold on his lap. No pet dog or cat to show him unconditional love. Not even a girlfriend to pass the time. But there was always that auction.

What Ben doesn't know is that there was another bidder who also wants the property … so badly that this buyer will do most anything to drive Ben away. After a series of "accidents," Ben needs to know who is sabotaging him and why.

About the Author: Born in Indianapolis, Al Miller studied math and engineering at the Indianapolis extension of Purdue University. After a four-year stint in the U.S. Navy, he became an engineer in Dayton, Ohio, and is now retired. "My wife read an article in the newspaper about someone who sold his entire life's accumulations. We had a lengthy discussion on how that person who made the purchase would have a major time trying to claim the property. My wife came up with the title, and I took it from there." This is his second book.

"We are proud to be the publisher of this suspenseful novel that will keep readers enthralled," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.

WHO IS BARTON T. JONES? (THE FARMER IN THE BUSH) (ISBN: 978-1-68181-756-9) is now available for $12.95 and can be ordered through the publisher's website:

http://sbprabooks.com/AlMiller or at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net.

Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)    www.AuthorMarketingIdeas.com    www.PublishOnDemandGlobal.com

*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.

