Our Service Map Just Got Bigger!

SkyBlue Insurance is proud to announce that we have added 4 new states to our Insurance customer base!
 
March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- SkyBlue Insurance, the leading authorized rep for the leading Mobile Home Insurance providers, is now offering Mobile Home Insurance coverage for 4 new states. If you're a mobile home owner in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Mississippi, or New Hampshire, we now have the ability to help you find the best rates on Mobile Home Insurance in your state!

Some of the providers we represent include:

  Assurant Insurance

  Foremost Insurance

  Aegis Insurance

Some of the coverages that come with a Mobile Home Insurance policy:

  Loss caused by fire, lightning, wind, hail, water damage from sewers and    drains, earthquakes, etc.

  Stated value loss settlement:  If a total loss has occurred, you can settle for    the full amount of your property at the value listed on your policy

  Trip coverage if you move your home to a new location

  Collision Coverage in case of any collisions during transport of your home

  Personal Property coverage

  Replacement Cost coverage for your mobile home and personal belongings

  All-perils coverage for tools

  Fraud and Forgery Coverage

  Coverage for trees, shrubs, and lawns added to the home

SkyBlue Insurance offers a powerful quote sytem that helps you find affrodable Mobile Home Insurance policy options. Get the mobile home insurance protection you need by requesting a free Mobile Home Insurance quote at http://www.mobilehomeinsurance.com/rapid-quote today!

March 9, 2017
