News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Natural Habitat Adventures Introduces New Family-Focused Polar Bear Adventure Over Thanksgiving 2017
A Nov. 21-26 journey to polar bear territory that is sure to spark active imaginations and shape future conservationists.
Churchill Arctic Family Adventure is Natural Habitat Adventures' newest family-focused tour. This is a 6-day itinerary designed to coincide with the Thanksgiving school holiday. In Churchill, a frontier outpost town on Hudson Bay, families will meet local people and explore the wild landscape that is the native home of polar bears. The active itinerary, available for guests ages 8 and up, introduces families to the frozen North through dog sledding, a helicopter flight over the tundra and a full day searching for polar bears and other Arctic wildlife on one of Nat Hab's custom-built Polar Rovers. See: http://www.nathab.com/
"We're making special time and space for families to experience the magic of an encounter with the Arctic," explains Natural Habitat Adventures (http://www.nathab.com/
Making transportation convenient, families fly direct from Winnipeg, Manitoba to Churchill on a private chartered aircraft. The adventure begins with a classic northern dog sled ride, as guests are pulled across the ice and snow through the boreal forest. During this authentic Arctic experience, guests will hear stories from expert mushers and get to know the sled dogs.
Heading deep into the Arctic landscape, guests spend an entire day aboard Nat Hab's Polar Rover, a warm, monster-truck-
Soaring over the tundra and Hudson Bay on a helicopter, guests search for polar bears that may have already headed out onto the sea ice for the winter. Back in Churchill, travelers will hear stories of daily life in this remote Arctic town that's accessible only by rail or air, learning about local traditions and Inuit, First Nations and Métis heritage, and exploring the area's history as a fur trading center for the Hudson's Bay Company.
This active family-focused itinerary is limited to 17 guests. Winnipeg accommodations are at the historic Fort Garry Hotel, an elegant landmark built by the Grand Trunk Pacific Railway in 1913. In Churchill, simple hotels are clean, comfortable and centrally located. On Thanksgiving Day, families will share a traditional feast to celebrate the holiday.Throughout the trip, kid-friendly activities will include pizza parties, games and personal encounters with local Churchill residents.
The per-person double rate is $5995 (single supplement $850) and for ages 8-12, $4995. Included are private chartered round-trip flights from Winnipeg to Churchill, accommodations, all meals, cold-weather gear including use of a parka and boots during the trip, services of NHA's professional Expedition Leaders and assistants, some gratuities, all activities/entrance fees, evening wildlife and cultural presentations, all taxes and service charges.
Witnessing polar bears in their native habitat helps raise awareness of their plight. Nat Hab (http://www.nathab.com/)
For information on all of Nat Hab's trips, descriptive itineraries, date availability and reservations, call 800.543.8917 or visit http://www.nathab.com/
About Natural Habitat Adventures
Natural Habitat Adventures is a world leader in responsible adventure travel and nature-based ecotourism. Since its founding in 1985, the company has offered eco-conscious expeditions and wildlife-focused small-group tours to the planet's most remarkable nature destinations. Inspired and created from years of scouring the planet for the singular and extraordinary, Nat Hab's itineraries are artfully crafted experiences that are far from "typical." Trips are guided by professional naturalist Expedition Leaders (http://www.nathab.com/
Media Contact: Widness & Wiggins PR for photos and/or more information:
Sara Widness / sara@widnesspr.com / Phone: 802.234.6704
Dave Wiggins / dave@travelnewssource.com / Phone: 720.301.3822
Contact
Widness & Wiggins PR
***@travelnewssource.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse