Survey Reveals: Biggest Challenges for Property Management Firms
Results of the Property Management Survey
The five biggest challenges currently facing property managers are:
- Hiring and Maintaining Quality Staff – 27%
- Growing Revenue – 15%
- Damage and Unexpected Maintenance – 14%
- Time Management - 9%
- Lowering Operating Costs – 8%
Out of 13 challenges to choose from, the top five listed above accounted for 73 percent of responses. In addition, participants were asked to rate each challenge from "not at all challenging"
"Over Unicom's 25 years of experience, a top reason for firms seeking our answer and call center services is the difficultly of creating a consistent tenant experience,"
Quick Facts of the Survey
- 61 companies participated in the survey.
- 10 years is the average participant's experience in property management.
- Both commercial and residential firms are represented, with 57 percent solely providing residential services.
- 250 properties were the average number of properties the respondents company has under management.
- All respondent's industry experience was confirmed via LinkedIn.
About Unicom Teleservices
Unicom Teleservices has provided professional answering and call center services to the property management industry for over 25 years.
