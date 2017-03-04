Survey Reveals: Biggest Challenges for Property Management Firms Property Management Survey ALSIP, Ill. - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Unicom Teleservices (Unicom) releases a survey exposing challenges property management professionals face. During the first quarter of 2017, Unicom conducted a survey of 100 professionals throughout the United States.



Results of the Property Management Survey

The five biggest challenges currently facing property managers are:

- Hiring and Maintaining Quality Staff – 27%

- Growing Revenue – 15%

- Damage and Unexpected Maintenance – 14%

- Time Management - 9%

- Lowering Operating Costs – 8%



Out of 13 challenges to choose from, the top five listed above accounted for 73 percent of responses. In addition, participants were asked to rate each challenge from "not at all challenging" to "very challenging." Interestingly, hiring and maintaining quality staff was found to be either "challenging" or "very challenging" by 49 percent of respondents, the highest of the survey.



"Over Unicom's 25 years of experience, a top reason for firms seeking our answer and call center services is the difficultly of creating a consistent tenant experience," said Patricia Fox, President, Unicom Teleservices. "When a firm has turnover or is unable to hire staff that deliver, creating efficiencies and delivering high quality of service becomes very challenging."



Quick Facts of the Survey



- 61 companies participated in the survey.

- 10 years is the average participant's experience in property management.

- Both commercial and residential firms are represented, with 57 percent solely providing residential services.

- 250 properties were the average number of properties the respondents company has under management.

- All respondent's industry experience was confirmed via LinkedIn.



Check out our slide show on SlideShare at:







About Unicom Teleservices

Unicom Teleservices has provided professional answering and call center services to the property management industry for over 25 years.



Contact

Devin Bailey

Director of Business Development

708-239-8000

***@unicomcorp.com



Photo:

