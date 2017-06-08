News By Tag
Emergency Answering Service: Prepare for the Unexpected
Unicom Teleservices offers critical service that guarantees businesses reliable communication in urgent times.
Earlier this year, Unicom effectively handled an emergency situation with a large national insurance company when they experienced a prolonged power outage. Within an hour, our agents had started receiving and managing their calls making sure that normal operations continued with minimal delays.
To stand out in an industry, there is need to provide customer service that goes beyond that of the competitors. Through our service, businesses can enjoy the most reliable service, protection, and backup support. Our live operators offer the best answering service anywhere, and we only charge for the time our agents speak live with callers. We provide unparalleled call coverage for a set number of minutes each month at an affordable fee. The minutes can be rolled over to the next month and used at any time. When our agents receive a call, we use an account screen that is customized for the business and will answer and ask questions as specified. Our operators are specifically trained to handle all possible situations and can find a proper solution to each customer's call. With over 25 years of providing emergency answering services and call center solutions (https://www.unicomcorp.com/
For more information on how a 24/7 call center can meet your needs, contact us at 888-636-1222. We are looking forward to discussing an emergency call center solution that satisfies the requirements and needs of the business. Every business deserves a high quality, customer-centered answering service that provides the best competitive edge for being the first company to answer the call during emergencies.
About Unicom Teleservices
Unicom is a 24-hour call center (https://www.unicomcorp.com/?
