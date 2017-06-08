 
News By Tag
* Business Continuity
* Emergency Communications
* Call Center Services
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Alsip
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098

Emergency Answering Service: Prepare for the Unexpected

Unicom Teleservices offers critical service that guarantees businesses reliable communication in urgent times.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Business Continuity
* Emergency Communications
* Call Center Services

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Alsip - Illinois - US

Subject:
* Services

ALSIP, Ill. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Anytime a business has an expected crisis, timing is crucial. In the case of an emergency, like a power outage, weather, or even no-show employees, businesses can have a reliable service to manage their calls and keep them connected. It is vital to keep business's communications open, available, and immediate during an emergency or natural disaster. Inability to communicate with clients for even one day can be crippling. By staying prepared for the worst, one can ensure the business won't be affected in the event of unforeseen circumstances.

Earlier this year, Unicom effectively handled an emergency situation with a large national insurance company when they experienced a prolonged power outage. Within an hour, our agents had started receiving and managing their calls making sure that normal operations continued with minimal delays.

To stand out in an industry, there is need to provide customer service that goes beyond that of the competitors. Through our service, businesses can enjoy the most reliable service, protection, and backup support. Our live operators offer the best answering service anywhere, and we only charge for the time our agents speak live with callers. We provide unparalleled call coverage for a set number of minutes each month at an affordable fee. The minutes can be rolled over to the next month and used at any time. When our agents receive a call, we use an account screen that is customized for the business and will answer and ask questions as specified. Our operators are specifically trained to handle all possible situations and can find a proper solution to each customer's call. With over 25 years of providing emergency answering services and call center solutions (https://www.unicomcorp.com/industries/emergency-answering...), we possess the industry knowledge and expertise to help companies grow. Companies can save significantly by subscribing to a plan versus setting up a service when an emergency occurs.

For more information on how a 24/7 call center can meet your needs, contact us at 888-636-1222. We are looking forward to discussing an emergency call center solution that satisfies the requirements and needs of the business. Every business deserves a high quality, customer-centered answering service that provides the best competitive edge for being the first company to answer the call during emergencies.

https://youtu.be/Zt7Mski0Rmg



About Unicom Teleservices
Unicom is a 24-hour call center (https://www.unicomcorp.com/?utm_source=PRlog.org&utm_...) in Alsip, Illinois that partners with businesses to create a customized answering service solution to meet client's specific business needs.

Contact:

+1 888-636-1222
info@unicomcorp.com
https://www.unicomcorp.com

Contact
Devin Bailey
Director of Business Development
***@unicomcorp.com
End
Source:
Email:***@unicomcorp.com
Posted By:***@unicomcorp.com Email Verified
Tags:Business Continuity, Emergency Communications, Call Center Services
Industry:Business
Location:Alsip - Illinois - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Unicom Teleservices News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share