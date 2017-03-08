News By Tag
The Difference Between Pre-Settlement Funding And a Loan
Pre-settlement funding is not a loan. Funding on a personal injury claim is only repaid by case proceeds if the plaintiff wins. If the case does not succeed, funding does not need to be repaid.
Many plaintiffs who find themselves in this position dig into their emergency fund (if they have one) or may seek cash from friends and family or possible apply for a bank loan to hold them over.
"Another monetary option while waiting for the completion of a case is arranging for pre-settlement funding," says Rockpoint Legal Funding President Ramtin Ghaneeian. "Pre-settlement funding is not a loan. Fundingon a personal injury claim is only repaid by case proceeds if the plaintiff wins. If the case does not succeed, funding does not need to be repaid."
In contrast, a loan is a debt that has to be repaid to the lender, typically in monthly installments, regardless of case outcome. "This places the injured plaintiff in a financially vulnerable position because of the burden of high monthly debt payments and the need to pay back the loan even if the case is lost," says Ghaneeian. If the plaintiff defaults, depending on the type of loan, the lender could seize the plaintiff's assets (such as a home or automobile) or take other legal action. Any default would also be recorded on the borrower's credit report.
The pre-settlement funding company works closely with the plaintiff's attorney to determine the strength of the case, the likelihood of settlement and a funding amount that would be adequate for the plaintiff.
"Unlike a loan obligation, no collateral is necessary to qualify for funding," explains Ghaneeian. "Additionally, credit profiles are not even reviewed because funding is based on the merits of the case. Hence, bad credit is never an issue."
With a loan, the borrower incurs fees and interest charges. With pre-settlement funding, the plaintiff pays a previously determined amount upon settlement.
For settlement funding questions, visit to Rockpoint Legal Funding (http://rockpointlegalfunding.com/
About Rockpoint Legal Funding
Rockpoint Legal Funding encourages clients to consider pre-settlement funding after they've exhausted other means of funding such as personal savings, friends, or family. Rockpoint will fund conservative dollar amounts to ensure there are adequate proceeds upon settlement. The goal of funding is to provide clients the ability to cover living expenses and to not interfere with the attorney's ability to settle the case. https://rockpointlegalfunding.com/
