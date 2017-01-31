News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Bridging the Financial Gap--From Settlement to Distribution
A settlement agreement with a public entity can take months, or even years, to hammer out.
A settlement agreement with a public entity can take months, or even years, to hammer out. A plaintiff, for example, trips on a sidewalk due to the city's negligence. After 24 months of negotiations, the plaintiff and city finally reach a settlement.
Unfortunately, it may take as long as another six months between the time settlement documents have been signed to the actual payment disbursement. The settlement agreement often has to go before a claim review panel and then receive final approval by the city council, and in other cases, by the board of supervisors or state claims board.
This bureaucratic process leaves the injured party in financial limbo.
"Rockpoint Legal Funding can help bridge the financial gap by offering settlement advances to affected plaintiffs,"
These advances are typically used by the injured party to assist with day-to-day living costs and medical expenses. "Rockpoint Legal Funding works closely with plaintiff attorneys to ensure that an advance is suitable for their injured client," says Ghaneeian.
For settlement funding questions, visit Rockpoint Legal Funding (http://rockpointlegalfunding.com/
Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse