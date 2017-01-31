 
News By Tag
* Legal Funding
* Liltigation Funding
* Settlement Advance
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
January 2017
31

Bridging the Financial Gap--From Settlement to Distribution

A settlement agreement with a public entity can take months, or even years, to hammer out.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Legal Funding
Liltigation Funding
Settlement Advance

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
Features

LOS ANGELES - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- City, county and state governments pay out millions of dollars in settlements each year to individuals injured while on public property or because of public employee wrongdoing or negligence. According to the Los Angeles Times, the City of Los Angeles is expected to pay out about $135 million to settle these types of claims in 2017.

A settlement agreement with a public entity can take months, or even years, to hammer out. A plaintiff, for example, trips on a sidewalk due to the city's negligence. After 24 months of negotiations, the plaintiff and city finally reach a settlement.

Unfortunately, it may take as long as another six months between the time settlement documents have been signed to the actual payment disbursement. The settlement agreement often has to go before a claim review panel and then receive final approval by the city council, and in other cases, by the board of supervisors or state claims board.

This bureaucratic process leaves the injured party in financial limbo.

"Rockpoint Legal Funding can help bridge the financial gap by offering settlement advances to affected plaintiffs," says Rockpoint Legal Funding (https://rockpointlegalfunding.com/) President Ramtin Ghaneeian. "The attorney and plaintiff together determine the desired advance amount based on the pre-determined settlement amount. Only after the plaintiff receives the settlement payout is the settlement advance company reimbursed."

These advances are typically used by the injured party to assist with day-to-day living costs and medical expenses. "Rockpoint Legal Funding works closely with plaintiff attorneys to ensure that an advance is suitable for their injured client," says Ghaneeian.

For settlement funding questions, visit Rockpoint Legal Funding (http://rockpointlegalfunding.com/), call 855-582-9200 or email ramtin@rockpointlegal.com.

Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rumbaughpr.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share