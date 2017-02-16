News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Notaries, Paperwork and other Hassles of Plaintiff Settlement Funding
Some settlement funding companies demand that all client signatures be notarized before funds can be released.
Some settlement funding companies demand that all client signatures be notarized before funds can be released. This delay, which can be much anywhere from two to five days, can create a financial burden on plaintiffs whose rent is past due or who need to put food on the table for their family.
"Requiring notarization means added steps, costs and coordination, not to mention the overall annoyance factor for both law firm staff and clients," says Rockpoint Legal Funding President Ramtin Ghaneeian. "Attorneys and law firm staff tend to have their hands full trying cases and taking care of their clients, and most would not want to take on the additional burden of also coordinating a notary for their clients. In addition to the hassle and coordination factor, many clients may not have the necessary identification documents for the notary making it impossible for them to get funding."
Rockpoint Legal Funding uses a completely paperless process so it eliminates such paperwork and logistics roadblocks. Clients sign on to Rockpoint's site, e-sign the documents, and they are done.
"Of course, Rockpoint's staff members are always available should they have any questions in the process," saysGhaneeian. "E-signatures work because they are quick, easy and hassle-free for all parties involved. Rockpoint does all the legwork so law firm staff doesn't have to. Most importantly, e-signatures enable clients to secure much-needed funds instantly rather than days."
For settlement funding questions, visit Rockpoint Legal Funding (http://rockpointlegalfunding.com/
Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse