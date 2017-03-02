News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Trelleborg Installs a Groundbreaking Rapid Prototype Center for Engineered Coated Fabrics
After defining the customer's needs, developing a cutting-edge concept, and receiving the customer's approval, Trelleborg's research and development team designs a unique and customized lab sample in the RPC that undergoes stringent testing before moving to serial production.
Steve Brockman, Sales and Business Development Director for Trelleborg's engineered coated fabrics, says: "'Measure twice and cut once' is an old proverb that could be used to describe the standard to which Trelleborg's engineered coated fabrics operation bases its innovation process.
"The new RPC capability enables us to bring new products to market faster. After defining the performance requirements with our customers, we can now work through the iterative development and qualification process in a fraction of the time and cost that it would take using our production equipment. Our commitment to rapid innovation will help our customers win in the marketplace."
Trelleborg's investment in RPC technology has enhanced its capability to meet ever-demanding market needs, such as for safety applications on commercial aircraft, tactical gear for defense personnel, life-saving medical equipment, safety clothing for firefighters, and a broad range of protective clothing applications.
The RPC contributes significantly to the fourth stage in Trelleborg's five-step new product development process to ensure customers select the right polymer material and engineered textile for their application and performance requirements.
###
Notes to Editors:
Trelleborg's engineered coated fabrics operation and Trelleborg Group
Trelleborg engineered coated fabrics operation is a part of the Trelleborg Coated Systems business area of Trelleborg Group. With 100 years of experience and continual research, the operation engineers the fabric of industry through customized and pre-conceived solutions adapted to customers' exact applications. www.TrelleborgECF.com
Trelleborg is a world leader in engineered polymer solutions that seal, damp and protect critical applications in demanding environments. Its innovative solutions accelerate performance for customers in a sustainable way. The Trelleborg Group has annual sales of SEK 31 billion (EUR 3.23 billion, USD 3.60 billion) and operations in about 50 countries. The Group comprises five business areas: Trelleborg Coated Systems, Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Wheel Systems, and the operations of Rubena and Savatech. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. www.Trelleborg.com.
Contact
Jenny Nichols
***@trelleborg.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse