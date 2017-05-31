Trelleborg to Debut Revolutionary Engineered Coated Material at Techtextil
CHICAGO - June 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Trelleborg's engineered coated fabrics operation will be debuting its new polymer coated drop stitch material at Techtextil 2017 in Chicago. This revolutionary engineered fabric construction allows for an inflated bladder that maintains both dimensional stability and uniformity.
Trelleborg's innovative drop stitch material can be utilized in a number of applications, including inflatable boat bottoms, lift bags, rigid inflatable walls, rescue raft seating (inflated), seat cushions, paddle boards, gymnastics flooring, and floatation devices.
Jay Poole, Regional Sales Manager for Trelleborg's engineered coated fabrics, says: "This is another example of Trelleborg providing a solution to the market that combines the latest advances in polymer science and textile engineering, addressing a multitude of demanding applications."
Product Details:
· - Pile height can be set to accommodate a range of applications from one inch to above 12 inches
· - Chafer layer can be designed for extreme strength and puncture resistance
· - Outer coating can be a variety of polymer based compounds, including PU, CR, CM and CSM
· - Outer coating is available in a number of colors
· - Can be supplied fully cured and or partially cured to help facilitate bonding and shaping
This year's Techtextil is the fourteenth edition of North America's only dedicated show for technical textiles and nonwovens. It will be held June 20-22, 2017, at the McCormick Place, Lakeside Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Techtextil North America assembles all vertical aspects of the technical textile industry. From research and development, through raw materials and production processes and finally ending in conversion, further treatment and recycling. For more information, click here.
Trelleborg's engineered coated fabrics operation and Trelleborg Group
Trelleborg engineered coated fabrics operation is a part of the Trelleborg Coated Systems business area of Trelleborg Group. With 100 years of experience and continual research, the operation engineers the fabric of industry through customized and pre-conceived solutions adapted to customers' exact applications. www.TrelleborgECF.com
Trelleborg is a world leader in engineered polymer solutions that seal, damp and protect critical applications in demanding environments. Its innovative solutions accelerate performance for customers in a sustainable way. The Trelleborg Group has annual sales of SEK 31 billion (EUR 3.23 billion, USD 3.60 billion) and operations in about 50 countries. The Group comprises five business areas: Trelleborg Coated Systems, Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions and Trelleborg Wheel Systems, and the operations of Rubena and Savatech. The Trelleborg share has been listed on the Stock Exchange since 1964 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. www.Trelleborg.com.
