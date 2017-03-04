Country(s)
Industry News
Growing a Company Without Bosses
Expert advice on how to reinvent startups from the ground up at SXSW in Austin
Edwin Jansen (Fitzii.com) and Samantha Slade (Percolab.com) will be sharing the stories of their self-managed companies on Monday, March 13th at 3:30pm in a session titled Growing a Company Without Bosses. In the same session, authors Travis Marsh, Brent Lowe and Susan Basterfield will launch their groundbreaking book "Reinventing Startups: A Practical Toolkit For Founders and Leaders". The book is the first of its kind to provide tactical advice to founders who want to reinvent how business is run.
"Reinventing Startups: A Practical Toolkit For Founders and Leaders" includes references to both Fitzii and Percolab along with many other companies that are embracing agile and self-management philosophies. Topics covered in the book include:
Extreme transparency
Distributed decision-making
Being a powerful leader without wielding power
And more ...
Edwin, Samantha, Travis, Brent and Susan are leaders in the emerging field of self-management. Each is available for interviews upon request.
Contact
Brent Lowe
BASE Associates Inc.
***@baseassociates.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse