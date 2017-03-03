 
News By Tag
* Proteams
* Online Marketplace
* Digital Services
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Copenhagen
  Copenhagen
  Denmark
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Proteams - an Online Marketplace for Digital Services

Proteams' online marketplace help businesses search, match and connect them with elite digital freelancers. The platform help businesses save time and money in supporting them with their digital needs, without compromising on quality.
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Proteams is an online marketplace connecting European clients with digital professionals in Europe. The members are either independent professionals or teams and are selected based on certain criteria, such as high-quality, service, experience, specific technical/creative skills as well as a competitive pricing model.

The portal was launched in February 2017, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and have already registered the first clients acquiring solutions through collaboration with independent professionals and teams within digital services.

We anticipate the future requirements of world business by discovering the greater potential of freelancing and outsourcing. By launching this digital services marketplace, we aim to:

> deliver great solutions for clients through our professional members all over Europe
> become the most trusted and respected digital services platform for digital remote work
> engage regional members that deliver high quality in a timely and price competitive fashion
> boost use of freelancing and outsourcing by allowing professionals to bid for new projects.

Proteams match clients with talented professionals and facilitate sustainable working relationships locally, and will be advancing the business model targeting Sweden, Norway, Germany, Holland, France and Spain.

Learn more on http://www.proteams.net

Contact
Henrik Brask
***@proteams.net
End
Source:
Email:***@proteams.net Email Verified
Tags:Proteams, Online Marketplace, Digital Services
Industry:Internet
Location:Copenhagen - Copenhagen - Denmark
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share