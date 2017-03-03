News By Tag
Proteams - an Online Marketplace for Digital Services
Proteams' online marketplace help businesses search, match and connect them with elite digital freelancers. The platform help businesses save time and money in supporting them with their digital needs, without compromising on quality.
The portal was launched in February 2017, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark and have already registered the first clients acquiring solutions through collaboration with independent professionals and teams within digital services.
We anticipate the future requirements of world business by discovering the greater potential of freelancing and outsourcing. By launching this digital services marketplace, we aim to:
> deliver great solutions for clients through our professional members all over Europe
> become the most trusted and respected digital services platform for digital remote work
> engage regional members that deliver high quality in a timely and price competitive fashion
> boost use of freelancing and outsourcing by allowing professionals to bid for new projects.
Proteams match clients with talented professionals and facilitate sustainable working relationships locally, and will be advancing the business model targeting Sweden, Norway, Germany, Holland, France and Spain.
Learn more on http://www.proteams.net
Henrik Brask
***@proteams.net
