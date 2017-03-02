 
Cartus Health Announces Amazon Web Services as Cloud Provider

 
 
Cartus logo
HARTFORD, Conn. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Cartus Health Announces Amazon Web Services as Cloud Provider

Hartford, CT – March 8, 2017 – Cartus Health Inc. is excited to announce its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its HIPAA compliant cloud storage and services provider.  Cartus is rapidly developing solutions for pervasive healthcare challenges of fragmentation and patient engagement.  The selection of AWS as a platform will enable Cartus to accelerate growth and develop best in class solutions that scale as more consumers demand fast and secure access to their data and providers demand population health management reporting.  AWS has recently expanded its commitment to the healthcare sector and Cartus is excited to leverage these expanded capabilities in the form of greater value added to Cartus members and customers.

About Cartus Health

Cartus is an innovative healthcare startup, focused on reducing inefficiencies in the healthcare system.  With over 40 years of experience in the health insurance industry, Cartus is disrupting healthcare organically, combining cutting edge technology with expertise in legacy processes. Committed to privacy, security, and interoperability, Cartus is creating value for all stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem.  Early investments have been in development of a consumer facing health platform, empowering consumers with their own medical record data and in provider reporting suite to enable healthcare providers to further leverage their electronic health record data.

For more information, visit www.CartusHealth.com.

