 
News By Tag
* Healthcare Technology
* Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hartford
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


Cartus Health joins HL7 as an Organization Level Member

 
 
Cartus logo s
Cartus logo s
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Healthcare Technology
Technology

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Hartford - Connecticut - US

Subject:
Partnerships

HARTFORD, Conn. - March 21, 2017 - PRLog -- Cartus Health Inc. is proud to show its support of healthcare interoperability by becoming an Organization Level Member in HL7.  Cartus is rapidly developing solutions to improve patient engagement and reduce inefficiencies in healthcare.  Organization Level membership will enable Cartus to quickly incorporate updates to data standards and offer cutting edge solutions that take full advantage of current technologies.  HL7 membership and voting status are important steps in the Cartus vision of simplifying healthcare.

About Cartus Health

Cartus Health is an innovative healthcare startup, focused on reducing inefficiencies in the healthcare system.  With over 40 years of experience in the health insurance industry, Cartus is disrupting healthcare organically, combining cutting edge technology with expertise in legacy processes. Committed to privacy, security, and interoperability, Cartus is creating value for all stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem.  Early investments have been in development of a consumer facing health platform, empowering consumers with their own medical record data and in provider reporting suite to enable healthcare providers to further leverage their electronic health record data.

For more information, visit www.CartusHealth.com.

About HL7

Founded in 1987, Health Level Seven International (HL7) is a not-for-profit, ANSI-accredited standards developing organization dedicated to providing a comprehensive framework and related standards for the exchange, integration, sharing, and retrieval of electronic health information that supports clinical practice and the management, delivery and evaluation of health services. HL7 is supported by more than 1,600 members from over 50 countries, including 500+ corporate members representing healthcare providers, government stakeholders, payers, pharmaceutical companies, vendors/suppliers, and consulting firms.

For more information, visit http://www.hl7.org

END

Contact
Anne Shaw
***@cartushealth.com
End
Source:
Email:***@cartushealth.com Email Verified
Tags:Healthcare Technology, Technology
Industry:Technology
Location:Hartford - Connecticut - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cartus Health, Inc PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share