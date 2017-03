Cartus Health joins HL7 as an Organization Level Member

Cartus logo s

-- Cartus Health Inc. is proud to show its support of healthcare interoperability by becoming an Organization Level Member in HL7. Cartus is rapidly developing solutions to improve patient engagement and reduce inefficiencies in healthcare. Organization Level membership will enable Cartus to quickly incorporate updates to data standards and offer cutting edge solutions that take full advantage of current technologies. HL7 membership and voting status are important steps in the Cartus vision of simplifying healthcare.Cartus Health is an innovative healthcare startup, focused on reducing inefficiencies in the healthcare system. With over 40 years of experience in the health insurance industry, Cartus is disrupting healthcare organically, combining cutting edge technology with expertise in legacy processes. Committed to privacy, security, and interoperability, Cartus is creating value for all stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem. Early investments have been in development of a consumer facing health platform, empowering consumers with their own medical record data and in provider reporting suite to enable healthcare providers to further leverage their electronic health record data.For more information, visit www.CartusHealth.com Founded in 1987, Health Level Seven International (HL7) is a not-for-profit, ANSI-accredited standards developing organization dedicated to providing a comprehensive framework and related standards for the exchange, integration, sharing, and retrieval of electronic health information that supports clinical practice and the management, delivery and evaluation of health services. HL7 is supported by more than 1,600 members from over 50 countries, including 500+ corporate members representing healthcare providers, government stakeholders, payers, pharmaceutical companies, vendors/suppliers, and consulting firms.For more information, visit http://www.hl7.org END