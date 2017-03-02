 
Appy, Cost-Effective Software for Start-Ups

Successful Crowdfunding Campaign of the revolutionary Appy software an innovative Business Software Allows Start-Ups to Focus On Development
 
 
NEW YORK - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Today Appy is please to announce to the public the success of the indiegogo crowd funding campaign it launched on the 28th of January 2017. The goal was reached was reached within two days. The Appy software is a revolutionary technology birth specially designed for small business growth.

According to the Appy team, "The Impact of the Appy start-up software will truly help save new businesses thousands of dollars. Entrepreneurs will no longer need to buy random, overlapping software from scratch to efficiently evolve their start-ups. Instead Appy provides one ready-made software system especially developed for new and small businesses".  said Esteban Chaves founder of Appy.

The Appy Software is really creating a buzz on the internet with its dynamic features that help entrepreneur solve everyday challenges. Majority of start-ups never make it past their first year of business which makes the Appy software their one stop solution to skyrocket their businesses.

Many backers made the campaign possible through generous donations and backing and we assure they will enjoy the amazing features of the Appy software.

"Locking in enough operating capital is critical. Businesses need funds to ramp up, and keep the doors open. The vast majority of start-ups never make it past their first year of business, which is bad news for everyone, from the investors to the customers who could have benefitted from whatever product the start-up was offering" said Appy CEO, Esteban Chaves.

The Appy is a Startup company in Delaware, we are committed to stirring a revolution in the business world with our dedicated team of expert software engineers. Once again we say thank you for supporting and backing our campaign. To read more about the Appy Software, visit https://igg.me/at/appy

Esteban Chaves
***@appy.la
Source:Appy LLC
Email:***@appy.la Email Verified
