A new publication from yStats.com reveals expansion in mobile payment usage in Asia-Pacific

yStats.com published a new report "Asia-Pacific Online Payment Methods: Second Half 2016" with information from this region about online payment methods trends, as well as revealing consumer preferences about digital payments.

Infographic: Asia-Pacific Online Payment Methods: Second Half 2016

Contact

yStats.com Press team

***@ystats.com yStats.com Press team

End

-- TheB2C E-Commerce region by sales is theyStats.com researcha predominant trend thatare becoming more popular there. Consumers areto uselike mobile wallets in comparison with other areas around theTheof the mobile purchasing trend issays the yStats.com report, with total mobile payment usersthe number of total online payment users. Furthermore, in 2016, the amount of mobile payments usingservices likeandexceeded desktop-based Internet payments. Other markets are also projected toutilize mobile payment methods. For example,showed strongfigurein daily average use of mobile payments. Inby 2020 mobile wallets are forecasted totheir share of online payments bypercentage points.This yStats.com report also gives further insight in theregion about payment-related onlineattitudes. Whereas online consumers inandprefer to make online purchases via bank card, Southeast Asian shoppers prefer ATM or online bank transfer methods. Overall, consumers prioritizeandwhen shopping online or byyStats.com GmbH & Co. KGBehringstrasse 28a, D-22765 HamburgPhone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51E-Mail: press@ystats.comInternet: www.ystats.comTwitter: www.twitter.com/ystatsLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ystatsFacebook: www.facebook.com/ystatsFounded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.