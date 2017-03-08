 
Women's Day Offer from SmartDoko

KATHMANDU, Nepal - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Women's Day is here and to celebrate the day and make every woman feel extra-special, SmartDoko, a new leading ecommerce site of Nepal has introduced exciting offers and discounts on products across categories. Pamper the woman in you or in your life by shopping online from our wide range of lifestyle products that have outstanding deals and discounts on them for this special occasion. You can also gifts and make the women in your life feel fabulous for being themselves. Inspire them to continue to be awesome as we have SmartDoko offers and deals to sweep you off your feet this day.

Get set to feel fashion-rich by availing our exceptional Women's Day special offers and deals on super-stylish apparels, fabulous footwear and handbags. Get branded products for your fashion closet on this day as we have products for every style your heart may desire to follow, be it the ethnic, the western or the fusion style.

Get best women's day offers with exclusive deals and offers only at SmartDoko:

  Get 30% off at DMK Bags & Shoes.

·        Get 30% off your order at Perllini & Mel Bags.

·        Get 25% off your order at the Jeanswest brand product.

·        Get 30 to 70% off your order at Samsung Phones.

·        Get 20 to 30% off your order at branded watches.

·        Get 10% off your order at perfumes.

·        Get 40% off on Fusion Beat and 109 Degree.

·        Get 45% off your order at Salana Knit brand.

·        Get 25% off your order at Anta Shoes.

Give us the opportunity to thank every woman for being what they are and let us get into the spirit of an all-inclusive world. Browse through our collection of versatile lifestyle products online on Women's Day to enjoy shopping everything you love today! Let's SmartDoko (https://smartdoko.com/category/Womens-Day-)!!

