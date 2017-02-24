An ecommerce site, SmartDoko now available in Apple (IOS)

Millions of app downloads have been recorded so keeping this in mind SmartDoko, a leading e-commerce site has released its IOS version.

-- Today the Mobile Market has become the major hub for business andentertainment lovers. Millions of app downloads have been recorded so keeping this in mind SmartDoko,a leading e-commerce site has released itsIOS versionGoing market and standing in the queue and asking for the bargain is such a hectic work? For customerstoday, online and mobile channels have become an integral part of the shopping experience. Get readyIOS users, now you are able to shop whatever you want by sitting in the corner of your room. User whohave SmartDoko app will be able to shop online and get their product at their doorsteps. Why this appis very different from the other online shopping app is that in terms of its services, its various USPs(Unique Selling Propositions)and the various products available in the store.Details about its USPs:●Point System: Shop, earn points and get rewards●Product and Price comparison: Get choices for the right product●SD Exclusive Products: Extensive range latest products, just name it.●Prompt Delivery: Happiness at your doorstep●Best Product at Unbeatable Prices: Shop Fresh, Pay lessThe app is designed around business and allows online shoppers to find the products they need quicklyand easily. Fashionistas who want to show off their style by wearing pieces from the renowned brand orgadget freak or who want to flaunt their glamorous look can see and shop online atsmartdoko.com. Ifyou do not have this SmartDoko app then you can go to app store and just search smartdoko or simplyclick this link