An ecommerce site, SmartDoko now available in Apple (IOS)
Millions of app downloads have been recorded so keeping this in mind SmartDoko, a leading e-commerce site has released its IOS version.
Going market and standing in the queue and asking for the bargain is such a hectic work? For customers
today, online and mobile channels have become an integral part of the shopping experience. Get ready
IOS users, now you are able to shop whatever you want by sitting in the corner of your room. User who
have SmartDoko app will be able to shop online and get their product at their doorsteps. Why this app
is very different from the other online shopping app is that in terms of its services, its various USPs
(Unique Selling Propositions)
Details about its USPs:
●Point System: Shop, earn points and get rewards
●Product and Price comparison: Get choices for the right product
●SD Exclusive Products: Extensive range latest products, just name it.
●Prompt Delivery: Happiness at your doorstep
●Best Product at Unbeatable Prices: Shop Fresh, Pay less
The app is designed around business and allows online shoppers to find the products they need quickly
and easily. Fashionistas who want to show off their style by wearing pieces from the renowned brand or
gadget freak or who want to flaunt their glamorous look can see and shop online at
smartdoko.com
. If
you do not have this SmartDoko app then you can go to app store and just search smartdoko or simply
click this link
https://goo.gl/
.
