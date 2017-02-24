 
An ecommerce site, SmartDoko now available in Apple (IOS)

Millions of app downloads have been recorded so keeping this in mind SmartDoko, a leading e-commerce site has released its IOS version.
 
KATHMANDU, Nepal - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Today the Mobile Market has become the major hub for business and

entertainment lovers. Millions of app downloads have been recorded so keeping this in mind SmartDoko,

a leading e-commerce site has released its
IOS version
.

Going market and standing in the queue and asking for the bargain is such a hectic work? For customers

today, online and mobile channels have become an integral part of the shopping experience. Get ready

IOS users, now you are able to shop whatever you want by sitting in the corner of your room.  User who

have SmartDoko app will be able to shop online and get their product at their doorsteps. Why this app

is very different from the other online shopping app is that in terms of its services, its various USPs

(Unique Selling Propositions) and the various products available in the store.

Details about its USPs:

●Point System:  Shop, earn points and get rewards

●Product and Price comparison: Get choices for the right product

●SD Exclusive Products: Extensive range latest products, just name it.

●Prompt Delivery: Happiness at your doorstep

●Best Product at Unbeatable Prices: Shop Fresh, Pay less

The app is designed around business and allows online shoppers to find the products they need quickly

and easily. Fashionistas who want to show off their style by wearing pieces from the renowned brand or

gadget freak or who want to flaunt their glamorous look can see and shop online at
smartdoko.com
. If

you do not have this SmartDoko app then you can go to app store and just search smartdoko or simply

click this link
https://goo.gl/oIz40z
.

