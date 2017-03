"Joined at the Flip" premieres on HGTV - Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 11 pm est | 10 pm cst

HGTV's popular "Flip or Flop" franchise is headed to Nashville with the series premiere of 'Joined at the Flip'. This new series will focus on Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins, who are house flippers with a history.

#JoinedAtTheFlip on HGTV - new series pilot airing Thurs., Mar 9th at 11|10c

--new series, is part of the 2nd highest rated HGTV program franchiseThe HGTV network will air the 'sneak peek' series pilot on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 11 PM EST | 10 PM CST (confirm with your local listings for cable channel and time).The HGTV'sPremiere Viewing Party will take place in Nashville, TN on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 8 PM CST at The WKND Hang Suite, 1703 Church Street, Nashville, TN 37203, (615) 739-6345.Can't make the Watch Party? Then LIVE TWEET with @PageTurnerTV & DeRon Jenkins, during the show Thurs. night starting at 11|10c. Just tag your posts withand follow the conversation on Twitter @JoinedAtTheFlip.Page Turner worked for many years under the tutelage of great humanitarians such as Earvin "Magic" Johnson and Spike Lee. Page is now a powerhouselicensed as a fulltime Realtor® in 2003, Principal Broker and Owner of. in Nashville, TN andin Atlanta, GA. Ms. Turner also serves as a Business Development Coach, Vision Strategist, founder of LIFE-Changers, Int'l™ and is the former President of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, Nashville Chapter (NAREB).(a childhood nickname andspelled backwards) is a full-service conglomerate that projects great passion in the many facets of the real estate industry.DeRon Jenkins owner of DY Construction, LLC, license builder/contractor, new construction/rehab, former San Diego Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titan NFL Star turned custom home developer.Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins are busy house flippers in Nashville and Atlanta — and, they also happen to be exes. For this driven former couple, no job is too big, too small or too dirty. With a decade of partnership, this duo knows the real estate game inside and out, and they're willing to fight the market — and maybe each other — to get the top dollar and return on their investment. Check out the pilot for theirseries,Atlanta Daily World | Citizens Bank | EGAP Real Estate, Inc. | HGTV | MarketingCamp, LLC | Michigan Chronicle | Miss Jessie's | People's Home Equity | The Michael Hampton Group | UPTOWN Magazine | WKND Hang SuiteKaneesha Martin | Ignite! IMC | 615.669.1665 | kmartin@igniteimc.comClifton Camp | MarketingCamp, LLC | 877.751.2950 | media@marketingcamp.net | www.marketingcamp.netMarketingCamp, LLC is a publicity, special events and marketing company that builds brands in the fashion, lifestyle, film, publishing and entertainment industries.