News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"Joined at the Flip" premieres on HGTV - Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 11 pm est | 10 pm cst
HGTV's popular "Flip or Flop" franchise is headed to Nashville with the series premiere of 'Joined at the Flip'. This new series will focus on Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins, who are house flippers with a history.
The HGTV's Joined at the Flip Premiere Viewing Party will take place in Nashville, TN on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 8 PM CST at The WKND Hang Suite, 1703 Church Street, Nashville, TN 37203, (615) 739-6345.
Can't make the Watch Party? Then LIVE TWEET with @PageTurnerTV & DeRon Jenkins, during the show Thurs. night starting at 11|10c. Just tag your posts with #JoinedAtTheFlip & #HGTV and follow the conversation on Twitter @JoinedAtTheFlip.
About Page Turner
Page Turner worked for many years under the tutelage of great humanitarians such as Earvin "Magic" Johnson and Spike Lee. Page is now a powerhouse Entrepreneur Extraordinaire, licensed as a fulltime Realtor® in 2003, Principal Broker and Owner of EGAP Real Estate, Inc. in Nashville, TN and EGAP Elite Real Estate, LLC in Atlanta, GA. Ms. Turner also serves as a Business Development Coach, Vision Strategist, founder of LIFE-Changers, Int'l™ and is the former President of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, Nashville Chapter (NAREB). EGAP (a childhood nickname and "Page" spelled backwards) is a full-service conglomerate that projects great passion in the many facets of the real estate industry.
About DeRon Jenkins
DeRon Jenkins owner of DY Construction, LLC, license builder/contractor, new construction/
About Joined at the Flip
Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins are busy house flippers in Nashville and Atlanta — and, they also happen to be exes. For this driven former couple, no job is too big, too small or too dirty. With a decade of partnership, this duo knows the real estate game inside and out, and they're willing to fight the market — and maybe each other — to get the top dollar and return on their investment. Check out the pilot for their HGTV series, Joined at the Flip, premiering Thursday, March 9 at 11p|10c (http://www.hgtv.com/
Sponsors
Atlanta Daily World | Citizens Bank | EGAP Real Estate, Inc. | HGTV | MarketingCamp, LLC | Michigan Chronicle | Miss Jessie's | People's Home Equity | The Michael Hampton Group | UPTOWN Magazine | WKND Hang Suite
Media Contact: Kaneesha Martin | Ignite! IMC | 615.669.1665 | kmartin@igniteimc.com
Marketing Contact: Clifton Camp | MarketingCamp, LLC | 877.751.2950 | media@marketingcamp.net | www.marketingcamp.net
MarketingCamp, LLC is a publicity, special events and marketing company that builds brands in the fashion, lifestyle, film, publishing and entertainment industries.
Contact
MarketingCamp, LLC
***@marketingcamp.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 07, 2017