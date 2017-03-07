 
News By Tag
* Joined at the Flip
* Hgtv
* Flip or Flop
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Television
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Nashville
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

"Joined at the Flip" premieres on HGTV - Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 11 pm est | 10 pm cst

HGTV's popular "Flip or Flop" franchise is headed to Nashville with the series premiere of 'Joined at the Flip'. This new series will focus on Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins, who are house flippers with a history.
 
 
#JoinedAtTheFlip on HGTV - new series pilot airing Thurs., Mar 9th at 11|10c
#JoinedAtTheFlip on HGTV - new series pilot airing Thurs., Mar 9th at 11|10c
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Joined at the Flip
* Hgtv
* Flip or Flop

Industry:
* Television

Location:
* Nashville - Tennessee - US

Subject:
* Features

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- ATLANTA, Ga -- Joined at the Flip new series, is part of the 2nd highest rated HGTV program franchise Flip or Flop.  The HGTV network will air the 'sneak peek' series pilot on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 11 PM EST | 10 PM CST (confirm with your local listings for cable channel and time).

The HGTV's Joined at the Flip Premiere Viewing Party will take place in Nashville, TN on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 8 PM CST at The WKND Hang Suite, 1703 Church Street, Nashville, TN 37203, (615) 739-6345.

Can't make the Watch Party? Then LIVE TWEET with @PageTurnerTV & DeRon Jenkins, during the show Thurs. night starting at 11|10c. Just tag your posts with #JoinedAtTheFlip & #HGTV and follow the conversation on Twitter @JoinedAtTheFlip.

About Page Turner
Page Turner worked for many years under the tutelage of great humanitarians such as Earvin "Magic" Johnson and Spike Lee. Page is now a powerhouse Entrepreneur Extraordinaire, licensed as a fulltime Realtor® in 2003, Principal Broker and Owner of EGAP Real Estate, Inc. in Nashville, TN and EGAP Elite Real Estate, LLC in Atlanta, GA.  Ms. Turner also serves as a Business Development Coach, Vision Strategist, founder of LIFE-Changers, Int'l™ and is the former President of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, Nashville Chapter (NAREB).  EGAP (a childhood nickname and "Page" spelled backwards) is a full-service conglomerate that projects great passion in the many facets of the real estate industry.

About DeRon Jenkins
DeRon Jenkins owner of DY Construction, LLC, license builder/contractor, new construction/rehab, former San Diego Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titan NFL Star turned custom home developer.

About Joined at the Flip
Page Turner and DeRon Jenkins are busy house flippers in Nashville and Atlanta — and, they also happen to be exes.  For this driven former couple, no job is too big, too small or too dirty.  With a decade of partnership, this duo knows the real estate game inside and out, and they're willing to fight the market — and maybe each other — to get the top dollar and return on their investment.  Check out the pilot for their HGTV series, Joined at the Flip, premiering Thursday, March 9 at 11p|10c (http://www.hgtv.com/shows/joined-at-the-flip).

Sponsors
Atlanta Daily World | Citizens Bank | EGAP Real Estate, Inc. | HGTV | MarketingCamp, LLC | Michigan Chronicle | Miss Jessie's | People's Home Equity | The Michael Hampton Group | UPTOWN Magazine | WKND Hang Suite

Media Contact:  Kaneesha Martin | Ignite! IMC | 615.669.1665 | kmartin@igniteimc.com

Marketing Contact: Clifton Camp | MarketingCamp, LLC | 877.751.2950 | media@marketingcamp.net | www.marketingcamp.net

MarketingCamp, LLC is a publicity, special events and marketing company that builds brands in the fashion, lifestyle, film, publishing and entertainment industries.

Contact
MarketingCamp, LLC
***@marketingcamp.net
End
Source:Joined at the Flip
Email:***@marketingcamp.net Email Verified
Tags:Joined at the Flip, Hgtv, Flip or Flop
Industry:Television
Location:Nashville - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 07, 2017
MarketingCamp, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share