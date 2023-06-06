BIG FREEDIA Means Business with EYE CANDY CREATIONS Collaboration
Are you ready for some BOUNCE? Celebrate Pride Month and tune in on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 @ 9PM EST. Big Freedia Means Business, the new reality show premiere will follow the life and career of Big Freedia and her newest collabs.
By: Eye Candy Creations USA
Courtesy of Fuse Media
LOS ANGELES - June 5, 2023 - PRLog -- If you love bounce music, you probably know Big Freedia, the queen of the genre. She is a rapper and performer from New Orleans, a GRAMMY winning artist, and has collaborated with some of the most famous artists in the world, such as Beyoncé, Drake and Lizzo. But do you know what goes on behind the scenes of her successful career? You can find out by watching her new reality show on Fuse TV and Fuse+ platforms, which premieres on Wednesday, June 7th, 2023 @ 9pm ET. The show is called Big Freedia Means Business, and it will take you on a journey through her personal and professional life, as she balances her music projects, her family and friends, and her passion for fashion. You will also get a sneak peek of her latest fashion venture with Eye Candy Creations, an affordable luxury sun collection that will launch worldwide in August 2023. This collection is a collaboration between Big Freedia and Eye Candy Creations owners: Tiffany & Warren Mcintosh, who are also her close friends. The collection features handmade sunglasses with high-quality materials, such as Italian acetates, 24kt gold plating and genuine Swarovski crystals on some of the styles. The sunglasses are designed to reflect Big Freedia's personality and style, as well as to make a statement in the fashion world. Don't miss this opportunity to see how Big Freedia rules the music and fashion scene, along with other celebrities and influencers who will appear on the show, such as Supermodel Beverly Johnson, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Nikki Haskell, and others. Tune in to Big Freedia Means Business on June 7th and get ready to BOUNCE!
From suns to optical frames to readers, Eye Candy Creations is defining what it means to design, distribute, and license successful eyewear collections around the world.
Ec2 owns licenses in the eyewear category for FUBU, BET (Soul Train, Black Girls Rock), Nickelodeon (That Girl Lay Lay & iCarly), MTV, and Emily in Paris which is a hit Netflix show. Collections surrounding these licenses will be in the market at optical retailers across the country Fall 2023
Ec2 currently has over 100 independent optical retailers across the US that currently carry our collection which consists of optical frames and sunglasses.
Celebrity eyewear collections, Ec2 designed for Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, and gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard.
Eye Candy Creations has the following locations: Beverly Center, 8500 Beverly Blvd, LA, CA 90048 | Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd, LA, CA 90067 | Westfield Fashion Square, 14006 Riverside Dr., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 (opening June 2023)
About Fuse TV
