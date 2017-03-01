Country(s)
Bounty of the Hudson Wine & Food Festival
22nd annual Bounty comes to the Ulster County Fairgrounds in picturesque New Paltz, NY this June!
This exciting two-day wine and food festival is a unique opportunity to enjoy side-by-side tastings of the Hudson Valley's finest wines. All 15 wineries from the Shawangunk Wine Trail as well as other select wineries from the region will be offering tastings of wines, distilled spirits and hard ciders. Food vendors and specialty Food Trucks will be on hand serving up a variety of delicious foods for purchase. Shop for artisanal products and unique handcrafted gifts in our vendor's area and enjoy live music all weekend. This tented event is held rain or shine.
GET YOUR TICKETS EARLY AND SAVE! One day tickets are only $30 (plus tax and fees) per person in advance, which includes admission, a Shawangunk Wine Trail souvenir wine glass, a sampling at each of the attending wineries and an afternoon of live music. Designated Driver / Non-Drinking General Admission tickets are also available online for $10 (plus tax and fees). All ticket prices will increase day of event. Must be age 21 and up to enter. Click here for all advanced tickets.
For additional information about Bounty of the Hudson including vendor info and sponsorship opportunities visit www.BountyoftheHudson.com. For more info about the Shawangunk Wine Trail, visit www.GunksWine.com or follow GunksWineon Facebook.
