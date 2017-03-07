 
Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

New Release! Pick up your copy of the RPG companion "Bugs in the System" today!

Published by Dreaming Big Publications in collaboration with Orcs Unlimited, "Bugs in the System" is a short story collection based on the world and characters from Orcs Unlimited's role-playing game We Hunt Bugs.
 
 
Bugs in the System
Bugs in the System
 
HATTIESBURG, Miss. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- "It's a tough universe out there with death-by-giant insect waiting around every corner."

Immerse yourself in these short stories based on the role-playing game We Hunt Bugs, and experience the tales of shaky alliances, backstabbing comrades, and terrifying monsters. The collection includes contributions from authors like Connor MacDonald, B. Jaymes Condon, Kelly Caldwell, Joel Morgan, Roderick Mitchell, and Allen Huffmeier.

We Hunt Bugs is a game in which you hunt alien bugs for fun and profit. The tale is set in the distant future where giant alien bugs infest space ships, and The Company pays mercenaries to take care of the problem for them. Just watch that they don't double charge you for socks! This game and the story collection inspired by it are fast, furious, and full of destruction.

"It's what we do. We hunt Bugs."

"Bugs in the System" is now available as an Amazon Kindle book for just $1.99 and is an essential addition to the role-playing game.

Please contact Kristi at dreamingbigpublications@outlook.com to request review copies or to receive exclusive author interviews, notice of new releases, and cover reveals.

Dreaming Big Publications is a publishing company on a mission to reach more people on a global level by publishing books that educate and advocate for mental health and social justice issues. Our main focus is nonfiction—self-help, memoirs, and books written for professional mental health providers—but we publish fiction as well and enjoy anything that is a good, fun read, including fantasy and sci-fi.

Orcs Unlimited is a game company long in the making. We love all types of games, but the pen and paper RPG has always been the staple. After many home-grown games and campaign settings and encouragement from friends and family, we have decided to start this company and bring the games we love to you. The best part of the new game is, when you spit soda on the game board you can just print a new one.

Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/We-Hunt-Bugs-Pat-McNary-ebook/dp/B...

Dreaming Big Publications: http://www.dreamingbigpublications.com/

Page Updated Last on: Mar 07, 2017
