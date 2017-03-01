News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Belt Team Sells Million Dollar Homes Faster AND For More Than Average
The Belt Team has been one of the top Luxury Home Teams for Keller Williams Realty (the nation's largest real estate company) for several years. CEO, Terry Belt commented, "If you're thinking of selling your home and you're in the million dollar luxury home market in Fairfax County, it matters more than ever that you choose the best Realtors in Northern Virginia to represent you. Why? Because if you don't, it could cost you not only time, but money. And in the million dollar plus price range - that's big bucks!"
Belt Team Listing Specialist, Kevin Kleifges added, "The Belt Team has a proven track record of selling more million dollar homes in Fairfax County – more quickly – and for more money – than almost any other Realtor. That means our experience & expertise saves you time and money. We protect your equity & maximize your investment."
Statistics show that experience in this special million dollar luxury home market counts. There are more than 10,000 Realtors in Northern VA. Over the past 10 years, most of them did not even sell ONE "million dollar home". The Belt Team sold 113! That means The Belt Team averaged a million dollar home sale almost every single month for more than 10 years - while most agents in Northern VA only sold 4-6 homes in a year - most of which were NOT million dollar homes.
Over the past 5 years, how fast did Million Dollar Homes sell?
• Belt Team Resales: 60 days on market
• Fairfax County: 99 days on market
(TRANSLATION:
Over the past 5 years, how much did Million Dollar Homes sell for?
• Belt Team Resales: 97.0% of List Price
• Fairfax County 95.2% of List Price
TRANSLATION:
Selling "million dollar homes" requires a unique expertise that can only come from experience. When you are ready to sell your million dollar home, call The Belt Team at (703) 242-3975. Don't you deserve the best Million Dollar Realtors in Northern VA?!
About The Belt Team:
The Belt Team includes Terry Belt (CEO), Gail Belt (Founding Partner), Kevin Kleifges (Listing Specialist), Beth Dadisman (Realtor Partner), Tom Hanton (Realtor Partner), Christy Grossman (Chief Operating Officer), Jerry Belt (Special Services) & Patty Schuebel (Client Care Manager). The Belt Team serves all of Northern Virginia and specializes in Vienna and Oakton where it has sold more homes than any other Realtor or team since 1973. The team is ranked by Wall Street Journal as a Top Ten Team in the State of Virginia (out of 30,000 Realtors). For more information, please visit http://www.TheBeltTeam.com Phone:
About Keller Williams Realty:
Keller Williams Realty is the largest real estate franchise company in the world, with approximately 800 offices and 150,000 associates throughout the world. The Belt Team is affiliated with the Keller Williams McLean office – one of the top offices in the entire country. For more information, contact Team Leader, Amina Basic: (703) 636-7300 or aminabebe@gmail.com.
Contact
Terry Belt
***@thebeltteam.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse