Belt Team Outpaces Next Closest Team By 84% in Vienna Oakton Home Sales
Anyone can have a good year. Maybe even a good year or two. When you're selling or buying a home, you need results you can count on. Over the past 10 years, The Belt Team has consistently sold more homes in the Oakton/Vienna area than ANY other agent or team - 84% more than the next closest team. Only three of the 10,000+ Realtors in Northern VA have sold more than 200 homes in Vienna/Oakton in the past ten years. Of those, The Belt Team has the best sold to list price ratio. (Meaning not only do our homes sell faster than average, they sell for a higher percentage of list price than our top competitors.)
Only two agents/teams in Northern VA have sales of $250+ Million. The Belt Team is one of them. We've sold more than $395 Million. 57% more than our next closest competitor. AND our listings also sell more than a month FASTER and FOR 3.3% MORE than this competitor. On a $2M home, that's $66K more in YOUR pocket!
Terry Belt, CEO of The Belt Team commented "Although we sell as many homes outside the Vienna-Oakton area as we do inside, we especially love working in our own backyard. Many of our team members have lived in Vienna for years. My sister (Christy Belt Grossman, Chief Operating Officer, The Belt Team) & I grew up in Vienna, have lived here since 1972 and are now raising our families in Vienna. It seems like yesterday that I was the Vice President of the student body at Wolftrap Elementary School. My partners Kevin Kleifges & Tom Hanton also grown up & raised their families here. We know the schools, the parks, the ballfields, the swim clubs, the riding rings. the commuter short cuts, the shop owners, the history and all the things that make Vienna & Oakton a most special place to live. Not only do we sell homes here, but with genuine enthusiasm & experience, we sell the entire community."
Christy Belt Grossman added, "There's really no place like the Oakton-Vienna area. I love driving through Oakton's horse country with so much natural beauty. And Vienna is truly a unique community with a winning combination of small town charm and big city convenience. But it's the people who live here that are the magic intangible that makes Vienna & Oakton stand out. I loved it as a child and love it even more as a parent and empty nester. We're humbled to have been able to help so many Vienna-Oakton families again this year."
About The Belt Team:
The Belt Team includes Terry Belt (CEO), Gail Belt (Founding Partner), Kevin Kleifges (Listing Specialist), Beth Dadisman (Realtor Partner), Tom Hanton (Realtor Partner), Christy Grossman (Chief Operating Officer), Jerry Belt (Special Services) & Patty Schuebel (Client Care Manager). The Belt Team serves all of Northern Virginia and specializes in Vienna and Oakton where it has sold more homes than any other Realtor or team since 1973. The team is ranked by Wall Street Journal as a Top Ten Team in the State of Virginia (out of 30,000 Realtors). For more information, please visit http://www.TheBeltTeam.com Phone:
About Keller Williams Realty:
Keller Williams Realty is the largest real estate franchise company in the world, with approximately 800 offices and 150,000 associates throughout the world. The Belt Team is affiliated with the Keller Williams McLean office – one of the top offices in the entire country. For more information, contact Team Leader, Amina Basic: (703) 636-7300 or aminabebe@gmail.com.
Terry Belt, CEO, The Belt Team
