SMART Recovery Webinar: Engaging Community to Fight Addiction with Ivette Torres from SAMHSA

SMART Recovery

-- SMART Recovery will hold its 2017 Spring Special Event Webinar with Ivette Torres of SAMHSA, speaking about addiction recovery issues and how both those in recovery and those who support them, can be conduits in getting others to seek help in the community!will be held. This is a free webinar, and the link to register is below.In this lively and engaging talk, Ivette will discuss some of the topics of concern today in behavioral health related to addiction, and she will share how SAMHSA, the US Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Agency) helps communities gain access to the resources they need. Within that, the Center for Substance Abuse Treatment (CSAT) promotes community-based substance abuse treatment and recovery services for individuals and families in every community.National Recovery Month takes place in September, and Ms. Torres is an ardent and enthusiastic supporter and promoter of this initiative. This is a great time to start planning early for events and activities, and we welcome her excitement! We hope to see more SMART local National Recovery Month events than ever before in 2017 around the country.Ms. Torres has been Director of the Office of Consumer Affairs in SAMHSA's (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Agency) Center for Substance Abuse Treatment for almost 20 years. She oversees the CSAT team responsible for generating and disseminating substance abuse treatment information to SAMHSA's mission-related constituents. She also develops national communication strategies and campaigns including the observance of the National Recovery Month, celebrated each September. Ms. Torres has a Masters of Science in Telecommunications Policy from George Washington University and a Masters of Education from the School of Rehabilitation Administration at Northeastern University.SMART Recovery is delighted to continue bringing free webinars to the general public as well as to our SMART Recovery participants, facilitators, professionals, friends and spouses.Save your seat for, on Saturday, March 18