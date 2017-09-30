 
Industry News





SMART Webinar: Helping Families Cope with Addiction, with Dr. Robert Meyers

Talk with Dr. Bob Meyers about how family and friends can help when a loved one drinks or abuses drugs, using evidence-based CRAFT principles.
 
 
Robert J. Meyers, Ph.D.
Robert J. Meyers, Ph.D.
 
MENTOR, Ohio - Oct. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Robert Meyers, author, and creator of CRAFT, will discuss Helping Families Cope with Addiction, Saturday, October 21, 5:00 pm EST. Free registration is below.

As concerned significant others, families and friends, our intimate connection should make us natural allies, but we often don't know how to talk with each other or work together when it comes to addiction, with all the emotional intensity that brings to relationships.

SMART and CRAFT work beautifully together to encourage healthy, productive efforts towards an improved quality of life for everyone, and we are particularly proud of our association with Dr. Meyers, and the growth of our efforts to help SMART Recovery Family & Friends based on CRAFT, Community Reinforcement and Family Training.

Robert Meyers has pioneered the study of how families can help support those with addiction and is a creator of CRAFT, the scientifically validated and widely acclaimed alternative to "intervention," as we widely think of it. His book, Get Your Loved One Sober: Alternatives to Nagging, Pleading, and Threatening, co-written with Brenda Wolfe in 2003, has already become a classic. Dr. Meyers is an internationally renowned speaker and gives CRAFT training workshops around the world. He has been in the field of addiction treatment for 38 years and long affiliated with the University of New Mexico. He is currently director of Robert J. Meyers, Ph.D. & Associates.

SMART wcj Recovery Special Event Webinars and Podcasts are free and open to the general public and everyone who may have interest in topics related to addiction and recovery, in addition to our extensive community of participants, facilitators, professionals, and friends, and of course, the family and friends of loved ones. SMART celebrates its 23rd anniversary; we hope you'll join our warm community of support: http://www.smartrecovery.org.

Please register here: https://attendee.gototraining.com/r/3044291890166270210

Source:
Email:***@smartrecovery.org Email Verified
Tags:Addiction, Family, Recovery
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Mentor - Ohio - United States
Subject:Events
