Codiant Raised a New campaign For Early Stage Startups
The idea of this campaign, according to the COO of this company, Rashmi Kasliwal, is to encourage startups to 'go digital and validate their desire to reach micro targets irrespective of geographical boundaries.
To kickstart the campaign, the digital marketing and branding team of Codiant software technologies has conceptualized and released a two-minute video titled "Every great story starts somewhere". The video revolves around the brand message that concludes "In this unstoppable digital world you can still find a company you can trust, invest and build your future, making bridges, not walls. And they call it as 'Codiant'. This video has been put up on Codiant' official YouTube channel.
Explaining the idea behind the campaign, Anuradha Badone, Brand Strategist, Codiant, says "Our marketing challenge is to let know our audience, that we do understand--there are myriads of technology companies-- springing up and how difficult it is choosing amongst them, the best company on which they can rely upon their execution of dreams. And Codiant here comes to the rescue, giving them a free-spirited choice, a company they can trust upon, invest without cutting their pocket and brighten their future".
On the collaboration with budding startups, she comments, "The objective is to build a long-term partnership and entrustment with startups. We support them massively as they are the future of simplified life and their visions simply don't end on a threshold of profits but also intrudes to human life advancements"
Vikrant Jain, co-founder, Codiant says, "Creating Mobile Apps, Web development and custom solutions for like-minded startup companies such as Fantopias, Careclix, Instafresh who takes digital advancements as seriously as we do, is a pleasure. It persuades us to go beyond basic product integrations and incorporate next generation innovations, and still keep the applications relatable and shareable.
Codiant software technologies Pvt. Ltd.caters itsholistic Mobile App And Website Development Services to industries of all types. Whether it is a corporate, healthcare, e-commerce, restaurant, beauty, fashion or apparel industry or any other startup niche, the company does it all. Also, the company is prevalently known for development of one-off On demand service delivery apps. To know more about the companies running campaign "CodiantForStartups"
