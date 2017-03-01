News By Tag
MemxPro Announces a New DRAM Module and Multi-terabyte SSD Series at Embedded World 2017
Three Targeted Solutions: Coating, Anti Shock & Vibration, and Wide Temperature
The new series of MemxPro DRAM modules include UDIMM, SODIMM, ECC DIMM, RDIMM, ARM/RISC based Mini DIMM, and customized DIMMs with a variety of DDR generations, DIMM types, transmission frequencies, and densities. MemxPro's Server/Workstation series are available in DDR3 and DDR4 options, including error-correcting code DIMM (ECC DIMM) and registered DIMM (RDIMM). ECC DIMM and RDIMM are designed for workstation or server applications requiring high reliability. Both of them support Error Correcting Code (ECC) for detecting and correcting errors and their built-in thermal sensors help prevent systems from overheating to further ensure stability. In addition, MemxPro is also releasing high-quality and customizable ruggedized memory solutions with protective coatings for anti-shock & vibration, and industrial wide temperature, each tailored to the customers' specific application needs.
For industrial applications when electrical components need to withstand harsh environments, conformal coatings are an option to add protection. To meet customer needs, MemxPro applies a special protective coating more than 60μ" thick on our DRAM module products. This process maintains long-term surface insulation resistance levels to ensure the operational integrity of the assembly. The coating also provides a barrier to moisture, dust, and chemical contaminants from the operating environment, such as salt spray, acid erosion, electrostatic damage and vulcanization, thus preventing short circuits and corrosion to achieve an IP65/68 rating. The coating enhances protection for DRAM modules from various aspects of environmental degradation.
There are three majorbenefitsthat MemxPro coated DRAM module products offer. Firstly, MemxPro special fluorescent coating material saves customers' time and cost on quality control. Secondly, reliable and responsive service to high-mix low-volume customers shortens their off-the-shelf development time on IP rating and anti-vulcanization services, enabling cost-effective material management. Thirdly, enhanced endurance and operational sustainability over a prolonged time reduces maintenance costs.
MemxPro XRDIMM and RuggedDIMM are DDR3 and DDR4 expansion memory products designed to meet embedded system customization project requirements that work reliably in harsh shock and vibration environments. Enhanced ruggedness is achieved through the implementation of a pin-and-socket connector system and the use of mounting holes with screw attachments firmly holding the CPU board and memory module together. Their pin definitions closely follow the SODIMM pin definition, so that an SBC or COM originally designed with a SODIMM can be easily adapted to XRDIMM and RuggedDIMM operations.
All MemxPro DRAM modules series support -40°C~+85°C industrial wide operating temperatures for high reliability and superior performance under extremely cold and hot environments. MemxPro DRAM modules series are also available in standard and extended grade (-25°C~+85°
Multi-terabyte SSDs Targeted at Server and Transportation Markets
MemxPro also launches the 1TB~4TB 2.5" SSD – 2.5" SSD GT series at Embedded World 2017. The product series is equipped with the MemxPro MP808 controller, combining eMMC MLC flash for standard grade, extended grade, and industrial grade temperatures. Compared with other stackable PCB designs over 2 TB, 2.5" SSD GT is a ten-channel single board slim design for better transmission and signal stability. The products are targeted at server and transportation market applications. MemxPro will also be demonstrating SMARTPro, the industry's first device monitoring software supporting the Android system. In the age of big data, many companies save their collected data to the cloud to analyze users' behaviors. However due to limited bandwidth, data needs to be temporarily stored in remote devices and SSDs are ideal for this expanded data capacity. MexmPro is the first company that supports the Android system on its SMARTPro software. The device monitoring software is easy to use and customers can detect and monitor their SSDs and storage modules via SMARTPro on their smart portable devices. In addition, MemxPro also provides customization services for various OS platforms to meet customers' specific requirements. To find out more, contact our sales team or visit the website.
About MemxPro
MemxPro provides reliable industrial memory and flash storage solutions with integrated design services to cater for the customized needs of industrial OEM customers. Products are used in a variety of applications including automation and manufacturing, environmental control, military and aerospace, network and communications, automotive and transportation, medical & healthcare, gaming, retail and more. At present, MemxPro's main product lines focus on DRAM and flash memory storage devices through PCI Express, SATA and USB high-speed storage interfaces, and support various capacities in different form factors. MemxPro strives to deliver high-quality products and unsurpassed service, becoming one of the leading brands for industrial memory solutions around the world. For more information, please visit www.memxpro.com or email us at info@memxpro.com.
Contact
MemxPro
886-2-8978-8997
***@memxpro.com
