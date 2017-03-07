News By Tag
Auto-save Handwritten Notes to OneNote
Neo smartpen users are able to automatically sync notes to OneNote
Neo Notes' Auto-save feature supports users to automatically sync any handwritten notes which is captured by Neo smartpen to various cloud platforms, such as, Evernote, Google Drive and Adobe CC. Now that OneNote is compatible with Neo Notes, Neo smartpen users have more cloud options to choose from when it come to archiving notes which are primarily saved in the app.
Once automatically synced to Evernote, Google Drive or Adobe CC, notes are saved in PNG, PDF or SVG(vector graphics) file format, respectively. InkML which is a format used to transfer handwritten data to OneNote, is an XML-based markup language to describe ink data input with an electronic pen, according to Wikipedia. In other words, the digitized notes are automatically synced to OneNote exactly the way it appears on Neo Notes app.
"OneNote compatibility has been a frequent request from our users," said Dr. Eddie Lee, co-founder and CTO at NeoLAb Convergence. "We are proud to announce the release today, and will consistently work on expanding cloud platforms for sharing options as we believe these features have the potential to drastically improve workflows."
Neo Notes version 1.30.113 is available on Google Play store starting today March 7, 2017, and iOS will be released in a few weeks' time.
KEY APP FEATURES:
• In-app editing - highlight text, delete or select content and annotate existing notes; change text color and thickness; add new colors from the extensive color wheel
• Paper sharing - erase lines, delete background details and rework content with a completely transparent background for cleaner-looking presentations, artwork and more
• Audio recording - record and playback audio synced to pen strokes
• Data reproduction - export drawings in a scalable image format, namely SVG or PNG or JPG
• Auto-save - automatically save notes to Evernote, Google Drive, Adobe CC or OneNote
• Google Drive - upload notes, drawings and more to Google Drive and access them across devices
• Languages - convert notes into digital text in 15 languages
PRICING AND AVAILABILITY:
Neo smartpen N2 and Ncode notebooks are currently available for purchase through the Neo smartpen store - http://shop.neosmartpen.com
Neo Notes is available for free download from Google Play or App store.
ABOUT NEOLAB CONVERGENCE INC.
NeoLAB Convergence Inc., the creator of Neo smartpen N2, is an award-winning designer and developer of digital pens using its patented NcodeTM technology for the consumer, education and enterprise markets. Neo smartpen N2 launched in the international market via a Kickstarter campaign in September 2014, raising 20 times its initial funding goal within just three weeks. For more information about Neo smartpen N2 and case studies, visit www.neosmartpen.com or follow on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/
All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.
