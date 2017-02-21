 
News By Tag
* Neo smartpen
* Kickstarter
* Digital Pen
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Surry Hills
  New South Wales
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221

Meet the limited-edition Neo smartpen on Kickstarter Make 100 campaign

A digital pen that digitize anything written on paper meets Korean natural lacquer
 
 
Handmade Ottchil Edition_Neo smartpen_Kickstarter_
Handmade Ottchil Edition_Neo smartpen_Kickstarter_
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Neo smartpen
Kickstarter
Digital Pen

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Surry Hills - New South Wales - Australia

Subject:
Projects

SURRY HILLS, Australia - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- NeoLAB Convergence Inc., developer of the award-winning Neo smartpen N2, unveiled the Neo smartpen Ottchil Edition via Kickstarter Make 100 campaign. Limited to 100 packages, Neo smartpen will be redesigned as a digital pen that is not only smart but also aesthetically pleasing by coating Ottchil(Korean natural lacquer) on its aluminum body.

Ottchil, Korean natural lacquer has a long history that goes back thousands of years and is rare as is naturally made of saps extracted from lacquer trees which are spread throughout Asian countries. It is remarkably resistant to electromagnetic wave, wind, water, fire, bacteria and heat.

Under the concept of embracing modernity and tradition in one pen, Neo smartpen's sleek aluminum body will be coated with Korean natural lacquer and a pen cap will be delicately inlaid with mother of pearls. A pen tray made out of brass will be also included in the package.

The process of Ottchil takes considerable time and effort. "The body of Neo smartpen is made of special aluminum. It is hard to apply Ottchil because it shouldn't be air-dried but baked and hardened at high temperature." Professor Sang-hee Yun, an Ottchil artist said on the Kickstarter page. "I should scratch the pen's surface first, apply unrefined lacquer for two times and then bake it at 180 degree Celsius or more for an hour and a half." After all this process, the pen is ready to be coated with Ottchil. Applying Ottchil should be done at least four times so that the pen can become durable and last forever.

Professor Yun, an artist for this campaign, is a rising artist who has expanded the craft of Ottchil to make jewelry and something experimental. 100 Ottchli edition pens will be handmade by Prof. Yun.

Neo smartpen N2 launched in the international market via a Kickstarter campaign in September 2014, raising 18 times its initial funding goal within just three weeks and made it a top three tech product on Kickstarter. Thanks to brand and artist collaboration with Moleskine and Kim Jung Gi, Neo smartpen is well-recognized by the crowd as a flawless digital pen.

The Neo smartpen Ottchil Edition campaign wraps up on March 6th, 2017.
Visit Kickstarter page at https://goo.gl/N6YvlT or visit Neo smartpen's official website at http://www.neosmartpen.com for more details.

About NeoLAB Convergence Inc.

NeoLAB Convergence Inc., the creator of Neo smartpen N2, is an award-winning designer and developer of digital pens using its patented Ncode technology for the consumer, education and enterprise markets. For more information about Neo smartpen N2 and case studies, visit http://www.neosmartpen.com or follow on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/neosmartpenglobal) and Instagram (http://www.instagram.com/neo_smartpen).

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

Contact
Jenny Park /NeoLAB Convergence Inc.
***@neolab.net
End
Source:
Email:***@neolab.net
Posted By:***@neolab.net Email Verified
Tags:Neo smartpen, Kickstarter, Digital Pen
Industry:Technology
Location:Surry Hills - New South Wales - Australia
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share