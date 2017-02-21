News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Meet the limited-edition Neo smartpen on Kickstarter Make 100 campaign
A digital pen that digitize anything written on paper meets Korean natural lacquer
Ottchil, Korean natural lacquer has a long history that goes back thousands of years and is rare as is naturally made of saps extracted from lacquer trees which are spread throughout Asian countries. It is remarkably resistant to electromagnetic wave, wind, water, fire, bacteria and heat.
Under the concept of embracing modernity and tradition in one pen, Neo smartpen's sleek aluminum body will be coated with Korean natural lacquer and a pen cap will be delicately inlaid with mother of pearls. A pen tray made out of brass will be also included in the package.
The process of Ottchil takes considerable time and effort. "The body of Neo smartpen is made of special aluminum. It is hard to apply Ottchil because it shouldn't be air-dried but baked and hardened at high temperature."
Professor Yun, an artist for this campaign, is a rising artist who has expanded the craft of Ottchil to make jewelry and something experimental. 100 Ottchli edition pens will be handmade by Prof. Yun.
Neo smartpen N2 launched in the international market via a Kickstarter campaign in September 2014, raising 18 times its initial funding goal within just three weeks and made it a top three tech product on Kickstarter. Thanks to brand and artist collaboration with Moleskine and Kim Jung Gi, Neo smartpen is well-recognized by the crowd as a flawless digital pen.
The Neo smartpen Ottchil Edition campaign wraps up on March 6th, 2017.
Visit Kickstarter page at https://goo.gl/
About NeoLAB Convergence Inc.
NeoLAB Convergence Inc., the creator of Neo smartpen N2, is an award-winning designer and developer of digital pens using its patented Ncode technology for the consumer, education and enterprise markets. For more information about Neo smartpen N2 and case studies, visit http://www.neosmartpen.com or follow on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.
Contact
Jenny Park /NeoLAB Convergence Inc.
***@neolab.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse