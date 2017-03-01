News By Tag
Energy Fellows Institute Invites Executives and Entrepreneurs to Apply for the 2017 Program
The Energy Fellows Institute is accepting applications from executives and entrepreneurs interested in joining the May 2017 program. A maximum of 10 Fellows will be selected for the program. Admissions will be determined on a rolling basis.
The Energy Fellows Institute is accepting applications from executives and entrepreneurs interested in joining the May 10 - 17, 2017 program. Now in its 7th year, the program offers participants an opportunity to accelerate their transition into the cleantech and advanced energy sectors. The Institute provides interactions with the local and national advanced energy network; exposure to investors active in the sector; and a chance to learn about the latest energy innovations gaining market adoption.
"The Energy Fellows Institute is unlike any other executive education program in the industry" says Chris Shapard, CCIA's executive director. "EFI provides participants with a unique look at the breadth and depth of Colorado's energy industry while examining market forces shaping the energy landscape across the U.S. and around the globe."
A maximum of 10 Fellows will be selected from the applicant pool to learn about the local and national advanced energy network (people, products and policy). Fellows selected for the program are educated in clean energy technologies, markets, business models, funding opportunities and policy matters. They are introduced to the network of experts and resources required to be successful in the advanced energy industry, and connected to early-stage ventures and laboratories where new energy approaches are being developed. The Institute provides site visits to national labs, local research centers, energy companies and installations.
For more information or to apply to the May 10 - 17, 2017 program, visit http://energyfellows.com/
About CCIA
Founded in 2008, Colorado Cleantech Industries Association (CCIA) is a statewide organization dedicated to promoting Colorado's cleantech industries. CCIA impacts Colorado's policies, people, products and programs that drive expansion of a cleaner, cheaper, more efficient and secure energy economy. Through advocacy, public policy leadership, development and education, CCIA works to ensure that Colorado is a global cleantech leader. The Energy Fellows Institute is a CCIA program to educate entrepreneurs and executives who are interested in making the transition to advanced energy. For more information about CCIA, visit www.coloradocleantech.com.
Contact
Shelly Curtiss
***@coloradocleantech.com
