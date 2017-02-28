News By Tag
Modular Solutions, Ltd Adding 50 New Positions
Modular Solutions, Ltd will build LEED certified school for Bureau Of Indian Education
Mr. Joe Hart, Modular Solutions, Ltd President says "What a great opportunity to share the message of prefabricated buildings, and the high construction standards that can be achieved" He added "we are able to accelerate this schedule by months and still offer LEED certification of the project."
This project will add at least 50 new positions in the factory and design department as well as offering job opportunities to local sub-contractors and suppliers.
Modular Solutions, Ltd has teamed up with Dick & Fritsche Design Group to facilitate the accelerated design schedule and coordinate LEED certification.
Modular Solutions, Ltd is a modular building manufacturer and general contractor that has been specializing in accelerating construction schedules since 1996 by melding traditional and prefabricated construction methods. For more information, visit our website www.modularsolutionsltd.com
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Mitzi Garcia at 602-952-9741 or email at mitzig@Mod-sol.com or visit our web site http://www.modularsolutionsltd.com
Media Contact
Mitzi Garcia
602-952-9741
***@mod-sol.com
