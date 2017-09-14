 
Industry News





Modular buidling manufacturer named top minority owned business

Modular Solutions, Ltd made the list of top Arizona based minority owned businesses
 
PHOENIX - Sept. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Modular Solutions, Ltd,  a factory direct modular building manufacturer, has been named one of the top Arizona minority owned businesses according to the Phoenix Business Journal (PBJ) September 15th issue.

Modular Solutions, Ltd was established in 1996, and is a family owned corporation. They are currently completing a 44,000 Sq. Ft. design build education campus in Bena, MN but have also constructed small equipment shelters that are only 100 Square feet.   According to company President Mr. Joe Hart "no project is too large or too small for our great team".  He stated "we grow our company one referral at a time".

Their clients include federal agencies, school construction, hospitality wcj and multi-family construction, Tribal communities, real estate developers,  local & state agencies and non profits.

Modular Solutions, Ltd has also received recognition in the PBJ for top Arizona architectural firms and top general contractors in Arizona.

for more information contact: information@mod-sol.com or visit the web site at www.modularsolutionsltd.com

Source:
Email:***@mod-sol.com Email Verified
Tags:Minority Owned, Construction, Modular
Industry:Construction
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Subject:Awards
