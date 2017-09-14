News By Tag
Modular buidling manufacturer named top minority owned business
Modular Solutions, Ltd made the list of top Arizona based minority owned businesses
Modular Solutions, Ltd was established in 1996, and is a family owned corporation. They are currently completing a 44,000 Sq. Ft. design build education campus in Bena, MN but have also constructed small equipment shelters that are only 100 Square feet. According to company President Mr. Joe Hart "no project is too large or too small for our great team". He stated "we grow our company one referral at a time".
Their clients include federal agencies, school construction, hospitality wcj and multi-family construction, Tribal communities, real estate developers, local & state agencies and non profits.
Modular Solutions, Ltd has also received recognition in the PBJ for top Arizona architectural firms and top general contractors in Arizona.
