Liquid Facelift or Surgical Facelift? Advantages of Each to Be Explained at Naples Seminar
The seminar begins at 11:30 a.m. with a light lunch at the Naples Hilton, 5111 Tamiami Trail N. The seminar is free, but reservations are required by calling 239-437-3900. Space is limited.
"Liquid facelifts are the newest trend in facial rejuvenation because there is no surgery, no anesthesia required and no downtime," said Dr. Prendiville, who also is medical director of the Assuage Luxury Spa in North Naples. "Patients love it because they can go about their usual activities immediately afterward."
Using a series of injectable fillers, Dr. Prendiville can minimize or erase sagging, fine lines and wrinkles without surgery using products such as Juvederm®, Radiesse®, Voluma®XC, Sculptra®, Restylane®, Botox® Cosmetic, Dysport® and others.
"These injectables are the newest medical breakthroughs in facial rejuvenation, but they are temporary, unlike a surgical facelift," he said. "Most injectables need to be repeated every four to six months to maintain that youthful appearance. Surgical facelifts, on the other hand, are permanent and can last 10 years or longer."
The liquid facelift is appropriate for patients with mild to moderate aging changes. Severe facial lines and deep folds in the skin require a surgical facelift, he said.
The liquid facelift and surgical facelift are two of the procedures that Dr. Prendiville will discuss at his "All About Face" seminar. Using before and after pictures of actual patients, Dr. Prendiville will discuss the latest advances in facelifts, eyelid lifts, nose surgery, lasers, and reconstructive surgery. He also will review injectable wrinkle fillers.
In addition to a light lunch, attendees will be able to make an appointment for a free consultation with Dr. Prendiville.
Dr. Prendiville is the only Fellowship-trained facial plastic surgeon in Fort Myers who is certified by both the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery
He is recognized nationally as a facelift expert with more than 20 articles published in medical journals and he has served as guest editor for Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America. He also is a featured presenter at many state and national meetings about facial plastic surgery.
Dr. Prendiville is one of 100 doctors in the nation to receive the prestigious RealSelf 100 Award from RealSelf, the leading online community that helps people make confident choices in elective cosmetic procedures. Dr. Prendiville has been a reviewer on RealSelf.com since 2008 and has now achieved Distinguished Member status for his responses to patients with questions about facial plastic surgery and skin rejuvenation techniques.
Dr. Prendiville also is the past president and secretary/treasurer of the Florida Society of Facial Plastic Surgery, an association consisting of 250 facial plastic surgeons in the state.
Dr. Prendiville graduated with his M.D. degree with high honors from Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., and served his residency at GeorgetownUniversity.
He was awarded a Fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at St. LouisUniversity in Missouri, where he was a clinical instructor in the St. Louis University Department of Otolaryngology.
