Axiomtek's Announces the Highly Expandable and Feature-rich PICO312
Axiomtek releases the PICO312, a fanless and compact Pico-ITX single board computer for video intensive applications
"Axiomtek's new 2.5" PICO312 features a full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot in support of mSATA and a pair of expansion connectors for an additional I/O board for additional signals including one PCIe x1 lane, one LPC, one DDI, four USB 3.0 ports, one SMBus and one HD audio - giving this SBC high expandability options to meet various communication requirements,"
The PICO312 comes with extensive expandability options including one USB 2.0 port, one Gigabit Ethernet (built-in Intel® Ethernet controller i211AT), and one SATA-600 interface. To ensure reliable operation, this Pico-ITX 2.5" motherboard also utilizes advantages of a Watchdog Timer to detect and recover from computer malfunctions and to monitor temperature, voltage, fan speed, and more. This motherboard also comes with one 204-pin DDR3L-1867 SO-DIMM socket supporting system memory up to 8GB. Furthermore, the PICO312 comes with an I2C bus for communication protocol to connect Axiomtek's battery solutions with AXView - Axiomtek's intelligent remote management software - to monitor battery status for complete reliability.
Axiomtek's PICO312 will be available in soon. For more product information or pricing, please visit http://us.axiomtek.com/
Axiomtek has more than 25 years of experience in design-in services and customized thermal solutions, embedded software supports, and modularized accessories to meet the different levels of customized services. To facilitate quick access to up-to-date documents to customers, the Axiomtek Technical Portal, Axiomtek's web-based support service, allows users to download technical design guides, mechanical 2D/3D drawings, and software utilities.
Main Features
- Intel® Pentium® N4200 and Celeron® N3350 processors
- OneDDR3L-1867 SO-DIMM max. up to 8GB
- One USB 2.0 and one Gigabit LAN port
- One Full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot with mSATA supported
- Expansion connectors for I/O board (one PCIe x1 lane, LPC, SMBus, DDI, USB 3.0 and audio signals)
- Fanless and noiseless operation
- Wide operating temperature range of -20°C to +60°C
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including, transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.
Contact
Axiomtek
6265813232
solutions@axiomtek.com
