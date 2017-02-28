 
Canadian-Led Creative Movement Joins Forces with Aussies to Connect the Global Community

 
 
DALLAS - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- After living abroad in Australia, Scott Bakken returned home to Calgary with his wife to be near family. Soon after, he experienced a heavy sense of disconnection and disengagement, having been a part of close knit community abroad. Taking to social media, he discovered others just like himself, and in 2014, Socality was born.

More than a collective, Socality is a movement connecting creatives through social media, engaging them in community on a local level with the purpose of spreading love across the planet. Through their online campaign, #Socality has been used more than 2.6 million times; and other organizations have taken notice – namely Planetshakers of Melbourne, Australia, and Daystar Television Network, the largest Christian broadcaster in Canada that reaches into 10.25 million Canadian homes.

Now Planetshakers and Daystar are partnering with Socality to build a more deeply connected global community at the upcoming 2017 Planetshakers Conference, April 10-13. Since its inception 20 years ago, this conference has gone from a local event to an international phenomenon, leading to conferences and music events all over the globe. Given its humble beginnings, this conference, along with the broadcast strength of Daystar, gives Socality the unique opportunity to show how social media can empower and encourage personal interaction.

"With more and more people feeling disconnected and not experiencing the joy and complexity of community, this partnership with Planetshakers and Daystar gives us a great opportunity to show how social media can be a tool to drive people to experience life together," said Bakken, founder of Socality.

At the conference, Socality will have a large outdoor area in front of the arena for engaging attendees on a more personal level, taking this global scale gathering and making it an intimate event. They'll also be connecting and interacting with Daystar's international audience through live tweeting and social media coverage.

International viewers can join the conference by tuning into to Daystar Television Network.  To watch the conference live, go to Daystar.com or check your local listings.

About Socality

Socality is a movement built around connecting creatives through social media and gathering them to use their collective voice to strengthen and encourage community on a more personal level. Launched in 2014, our mission is to use today's innovative technology to convert online connectivity into face-to-face relationships. Through #Socality, which to-date has been used more than 2.6 million times, creatives around the world are experiencing unique, life-changing opportunities to use their skills and passions to inspire others! For more, check out www.socality.org!

About Daystar Television Network:

Daystar Television Network is an award winning, faith-based network dedicated to spreading the Gospel 24 hours a day, seven days a week – all around the globe, through all media formats possible. Reaching over 108 million households in the United States and over 2 billion people worldwide, Daystar is the fastest growing faith-based television network in the world. To learn more, visit Daystar.com.

About Planetshakers:

At its core, Planetshakers seeks first and foremost to pursue the presence of God. All expressions of Planetshakers, including Planetshakers Band, which is known for its international touring and worship favorites like "Like A Fire (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQx5E7OG3YU)," "Endless Praise (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eHPht8UrPWM)," "Nothing Is Impossible (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=antqLO0OQ8s)," "This Is Our Time (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vpZyjsxlxjA)" and "The Anthem (http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gv3E6G-Ua4k)," find their source in the local church. There are four Planetshakers Church campuses, including one in Melbourne, Australia, and one in Cape Town, South Africa. In ten years, Planetshakers Church has grown to over 12,000 members and is led by Sr. Pastors, Russell and Sam Evans. The husband and wife team also host Planetshakers TV, a 30-minute Christian television program broadcast in over 100 countries.
Source:Socality
