Cybersecurity needs a new paradigm- Speed, says Paladion

- International security specialist, Paladion presents its methodology to combat new, innovative cyber threats at Finsec–the Banking Security Summit in Dubai -

Sunil Gupta, president and COO at Paladion

End

-- Paladion, a specialized information risk-management provider, participated in Finsec, the Banking Security Summit that was held at The Address Marina in Dubai, UAEFinsec brought together leading banking security professionals, banking specialists, risk managers, CISOs and IT heads from leading financial organisations such as Kuwait Finance House, Central Bank of the UAE, UBS, Mashreq Bank, National Bank of Fujairah and Banque Du Caire. The summit covered various interesting topics ranging from biometrics to Internet of Things (IoT), digital identities, multi-factor authentication and big data.We had Sunil Gupta, the COO, and Amit Roy, the regional sales head for EMEA region share the stage as the speakers with leaders from the Banking & Financial World. Amit being a part of the panel discussion titledspoke about Security overview of threats, trends and lessons learnt from 2016 and debated on How do we can enhance communication and help the board improve security literacy to play an important role in investing in security?During the course of the event, the presentation from Sunil Gupta discussed the importance of Speed as the new paradigm for cyber defense and introduced company's High Speed Cyber Defense strategy developed specifically to combat the new, innovative cyber threats that has been impacting the regional financial sector adversely.Paladion's High Speed Cyber Defense methodology is driven by machine intelligence, security automation and high people ratio that provide enterprises early detection and faster response to combat today's sophisticated cyber threats. The new methodology is covers on premise Ops, Cloud Ops and Dev Ops.Highlighting advanced and innovative threats that enterprises in this region face, Sunil said, "Regional organisations need to watch out for threats originating from IoT, and Artificial Intelligence With the rise of more organized cyber-attacks, companies need to adopt more analytical systems with machine learning capabilities coupled with 24/7 monitoring for endpoints as done for networks and logs today," He further added, "Companies also need to invest in central incident response platforms with automation and also needs to run digital vulnerability management programs that can reduce the risk of attacks.""The event provided us an excellent platform to network with leading industry experts and security professionals from banking and financial industry. We are confident that our High Speed Cyber Defense methodology can equip regional banks and other financial industry with an effective cyber security strategy to survive the digital age," concludes Sunil.