News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lee & Associates Orange Sells the Trinity Broadcasting Network Campus
The campus consists of a 3-story office building that features offices, conference center, auditorium that seats 47, studio that seats 168, production studios and 3 kitchen areas. The building is served by 5 elevators, was original 1978+/- construction with renovations in 1996, and has approximately 288 car parking, as currently striped. The property is located directly across the freeway from South Coast Plaza and the South Coast Metro Area.
-##-
About Lee & Associates
Lee & Associates - Orange has a team of 50 agents and brokers that have provided expert commercial real estate services in and around Orange County, since 1983. Lee & Associates is the largest broker-owned firm in North America with locatitions across the U.S. and more than 800 brokers nationwide, providing a wide range of specialized commercial real estate services on a local, regional and national level. For the latest news from Lee & Associates - Orange, visit http://www.leeorange.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 06, 2017