March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
February 2017
28


Lee & Associates Orange Sells the Trinity Broadcasting Network Campus

 
 
Trinity Broadcasting Network Campus, Costa Mesa, Calif.
Trinity Broadcasting Network Campus, Costa Mesa, Calif.
COSTA MESA, Calif. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Orange office of Lee & Associates sells the Trinity Broadcasting Network's landmark campus, located along the 405 freeway on Bear Street in Costa Mesa, California. Principals Chuck Noble, Dave Hunsaker, and Craig DeMiranda of Lee & Associates Orange negotiated both sides of the transaction. The property, consisting of 6.19-acre of land and a 65,000-square-foot building, sold for an undisclosed amount to Greenlaw Partner, Inc., who is a commercial property developer.

The campus consists of a 3-story office building that features offices, conference center, auditorium that seats 47, studio that seats 168, production studios and 3 kitchen areas. The building is served by 5 elevators, was original 1978+/- construction with renovations in 1996, and has approximately 288 car parking, as currently striped. The property is located directly across the freeway from South Coast Plaza and the South Coast Metro Area.

-##-

About Lee & Associates

Lee & Associates - Orange has a team of 50 agents and brokers that have provided expert commercial real estate services in and around Orange County, since 1983. Lee & Associates is the largest broker-owned firm in North America with locatitions across the U.S. and more than 800 brokers nationwide, providing a wide range of specialized commercial real estate services on a local, regional and national level. For the latest news from Lee & Associates - Orange, visit http://www.leeorange.com/ or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/LeeAssociates; LinkedIn at Linkedin.com/company/lee&associates-orange, and Twitter @LeeAssocOrange
Mar 06, 2017
